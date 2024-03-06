What Hubert Davis said after Tar Heels beat Notre Dame

The North Carolina Tar Heels clinched at least a share of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title with their win over Notre Dame on Tuesday night.

It was an emotional night for the Tar Heels as they honored their seniors for one final game in the Dean Dome. And they delivered a win to ensure the Tar Heels can’t finish with 10 losses and claim a share of that regular season title.

The Tar Heels took control of the game late in the first half with a run and then opened up the second half with a 16-0 run to put it away. They never looked back in that second half as the 20 minutes were essentially a celebration for the seniors before they were finally taken out.

But now the focus shifts to Duke and the showdown with the Blue Devils in Durham on Saturday night in a rematch. Before we get there, here is what Hubert Davis had to say about UNC’s big win over Notre Dame.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire