What Hubert Davis said after Heels pulled away from Arkansas on Friday

The UNC men’s basketball team responded exactly how it needed to on Friday afternoon, beating Arkansas by an 87-72 mark and capturing third place in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Carolina didn’t let Cormac Ryan’s injury affect its scoring production, with R.J. Davis and Seth Trimble delivering stellar guard play. Davis led all Tar Heels with a season-high 30 points, while Trimble delivered a season-high 12 points.

There was a bit of concern early in Friday’s matchup, though, as Carolina trailed 38-35 at halftime. There was a certain Razorback – Tramon Mark – who was practically automatic from the field. Mark finished his night with 34 points, but not before leaving with a scary injury late in the second-half.

Whatever UNC head coach Hubert Davis said at halftime must’ve worked, because his players came out with a fire and, when leading late, didn’t let Arkansas get within a comfortable margin. Elliot Cadeau fouled out for the second-straight game, but that was about the only sizable blunder Carolina committed in half two.

UNC also distanced itself late by dominating the boards, a staple of Carolina basketball. The Tar Heels out-rebounded the Razorbacks by a 38-27 mark, with Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram grabbing 10 of them as part of a double-double.

Let’s hear what Hubert Davis has to say after the big win:

On Arkansas' Trevon Mark scoring 34 points

“Sometimes, good offense beats good defense,” Davis said in UNC’s post-game press conference. “He was hot and getting to his spots. He’s a mid-range jump-shooter who’s got size and athleticism. I thought Seth Trimble did a fantastic job guarding him. We always talk about us playing good, sound defense. If they make a shot over your head, just shake their hand, say good job and know you have to do it again on the next possession. I think that’s what Seth and the rest of the team did, was continue to force him into tough shots. We were able to get rebounds and make them miss down the stretch.”

On what he learned about his players in second half and across the tournament

“The thing I talked to them about last night – the only thing you really have control over, as far as your reaction, whether good things happen or bad things happen, is how you respond and react. I asked them how they’d respond and react after losing to Villanova. I’ve only been a head coach for 2.5 years – this is the happiest I’ve been as a head coach because of their response. To comeback after a tough loss like yesterday’s, within 24 hours and play against an unbelievable team like Arkansas, and be able to make plays like they did, be physical in a tough environment, I’m just so proud of them.”

On being 5-1 after beating a good Arkansas team

“We just wanna continue to grow and get better as a team. We didn’t want to come away 1-2 from this tourney. That’s something over the last couple of years that’s happened to us. That’s why I challenged them, in terms of their response to bounce back in those situations. That’s what I’ve said before, I’m just so happy right now.”

On the locker room at halftime

“No no nope nope. Not at all. All of us were straightforward and direct, voices raised, made sure that it was clear what we were trying to say – in a manner of which we were saying it. Their response in the second half was exactly what we needed. To have big time players, like R.J. and Seth and Harrison, to be able to step up and make plays when I didn’t want to take them out, I was really proud of them.”

On Jae'Lyn Withers starting

“Jae Wit has great athleticism and length. At the power forward position that’s huge for us. He’s really good defensively, we can do a number of things of the defensive end because of his versatility. On the offensive end, he can make threes but also athletically drive to the basket, make plays and get to the offensive glass. That’s why we need him out there on the floor and playing well.”

On Harrison Ingram playing so well throughout the tournament

“It’s more than nice. It’s nice, as a head coach, to be able to get the ball in his hands and he makes a right play. So whether he wants to score, or make a pass to Seth in the corner, or draw a foul and get to the line, he’s really good at that. I trust Harrison’s decision-making. If you put a smaller guy on him, he can score in the post. If you put a bigger guy on him, he can take him out on the perimeter and drive. You have to make a decision – you want to double him or let him score? He made great decision tonight and that’s something we’ll continue to do later in the year.”

On Cormac Ryan injury

“I don’t know (the timetable). He tried to play today and just didn’t feel like he could cut. Cormac, he plays at level 10 all the time. He was very emotional and upset before the game because in his mind, the decision was already made that he was going to play. For him not to be able to do that was very upsetting for him. But his leadership on the bench, he’s another coach. He was very vocal about what we needed to do out there. He was a part of the team, as if he was out there on the floor.”

On carryover from Battle 4 Atlantis

“I didn’t wanna be 1-2. This was an important game, I’m not taking that lightly. This was a very important tournament, this was a very important game. We have a non-conference stretch that is very real. This win was really important for us. I’m glad that we were able to respond and come away with a victory against a really good Arkansas team.”

