Hubert Davis provides injury update on Armando Bacot

Less than 24 hours after UNC’s big win over Duke in the Final Four, there was more good news surrounding one of its best players.

Forward Armando Bacot exited Saturday’s game with roughly four minutes left after stepping on the foot of teammate Leaky Black. Bacot needed help from teammates to walk off of the floor. He would make his way into the locker room but would return to the game just a few minutes after.

On Sunday, Hubert Davis provided an update on the star forward.

“X-Rays are negative. He is sore. He has been walking around. He will be ready to play tomorrow night.”

Bacot finished with 11 points and 21 rebounds in the win. It was his 30th double-double of the season, one shy of tying the NCAA single-season record held by David Robinson.

His 20 rebounds on Saturday was his fifth game this season with 20+ rebounds in a game. It was also back-to-back games with at least 20 rebounds.

In the NCAA Tournament, Bacot is averaging 15.4 points, 16.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

On the season, Bacot is averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. He is also fifth in the NCAA and first in the ACC in rebound percentage at 22.8 percent.

