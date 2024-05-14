Hubert Davis named one of top hired coaches at alma mater

North Carolina head coach Hubert Daivs has been the man in charge of the Tar Heels for three seasons now, reaching the national championship game in 2022 and winning the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. Sandwiched in between that was a disappointing 2023 season in which the Tar Heels missed the NCAA Tournament.

But overall, things have been good under Davis’ watch and the program enters next season with more expectations.

As we wait for that season, CBS Sports took a look at the best coaches hired by their alma maters over the last 15 years and right there in the top three is Davis. Here is what David Cobb wrote on Davis’ tenure with UNC so far:

Davis is doing a nice job through three seasons as he navigates the unenviable task of replacing Roy Williams. He started by leading the Tar Heels to the Final Four in 2021-22. Although the 2022-23 season was a big flop, UNC rebounded by winning the ACC regular season title and reaching the Sweet 16 as a No. 1 seed in 2023-24. Next year’s squad is shaping up quite nicely as UNC stands at No. 3 in Gary Parrish’s Top 25 And 1.

Davis was behind only Matt Painter (Purdue) and Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska) on the list. He did finish ahead of Jamie Dixon (TCU), and Jon Scheyer (Duke).

