Hubert Davis named to Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Hubert Davis has his North Carolina Tar Heels in a position to make a deep run in March, hopefully ending their season by cutting down the nets in April.

Despite a bit of a speed bump after a hot start to their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule, the Tar Heels still hold a share of the lead in the conference going into a big weekend game against Virginia. And before that game, Davis earned some recognition.

Davis was one of 15 coaches named to the 2024 Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List on Friday afternoon as they made a cut to the list from the start of the season.

That's our Coach! 🙌 1 of 15 coaches on the 2024 Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List. pic.twitter.com/7JVPZiW6up — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 23, 2024

The full list of coaches is: Dan Hurley (UConn), Kelvin Sampson (Houston), Matt Painter (Purdue), Hubert Davis (North Carolina), Bryce Drew (Grand Canyon), Anthony Grant (Dayton), Nate Oats (Alabama), T.J. Otzelberger (Iowa State), Lamont Paris (South Carolina), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Richard Pitino (New Mexico), Mark Pope (BYU), Josh Schertz (Indiana State), Kyle Smith (Washington State) and Danny Sprinkle (Utah State).

Davis has helped put North Carolina in a position to make a run in the NCAA Tournament, a season after they failed to make it in 2022-23.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire