Hubert Davis, Mack Brown watch dual-sport target at football camp

Summer means football camps around the country are underway including at North Carolina where the program is hosting 7-on-7s, featuring some of the top talent in the state. That includes dual-sport standout Kendre Harrison.

With North Carolina’s football program already offering him, Hubert Davis and the basketball program became the latest to do so with an offer on Thursday afternoon. Harrison is a top 10 prospect overall in the 2026 recruiting class for football and a top 40 prospect in basketball.

The ability to play both sports at a college is intriguing for Harrison and that should make UNC a contender from the start.

Earlier this week, Harrison was one of the players participating in the 7-on-7 camp at North Carolina and both Brown and Davis were there to watch him:

Hubert Davis & Mack Brown were both on hand to watch @SupremeDre8 in 7-on-7s today. pic.twitter.com/tTNRIHNQUm — Joel Bryant – HighSchoolOT 🏈 (@JoelBryantHSOT) June 20, 2024

Harrison is a big priority for both programs as he’s an in-state recruit that UNC would love to land. But they are going to have some tough competition, especially on the football side.

Harrison is drawing interest from programs like Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Michigan, NC State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon among others. If UNC wants to land a premier talent like Harrison they are really going to have to impress every chance that they get.

That includes this past week.

