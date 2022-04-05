Hubert Davis earns hefty bonuses for leading UNC to NCAA championship game

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis has earned a handsome collection of bonuses for the Tar Heels’ play in the NCAA tournament.

Davis, who led North Carolina to Monday’s NCAA championship game in his first season as the school’s head coach, is eligible to receive an additional $575,000 in compensation following a 72-69 loss to Kansas.

His NCAA tournament bonuses break down as follows:

▪ $25,000 for participating in the NCAA tournament;

▪ $75,000 for making the second round of the NCAA tournament;

▪ $75,000 for making the Sweet 16;

▪ $200,000 for making the Elite Eight; and

▪ $200,000 for making the Final Four.

The bonuses laid out in his contract are cumulative. Had UNC won the national championship game, Davis would have earned an additional $250,000.

Davis earns a total of $1.8 million annually to coach at UNC. Of that, $1.05 million is paid from the school ($400,000 in base salary, $600,000 in supplemental salary and a $50,000 expense account), $500,000 is from a media partnership with Learfield sports and $250,000 comes from Nike.

Next season, Davis’ annual school pay increases to $1.15 million.