Hubert Davis doesn’t have timetable on Cormac Ryan injury

During Thursday’s loss to Villanova, the North Carolina Tar Heels saw starting wing Cormac Ryan injure his ankle on a free throw miss. Ryan needed to be helped off the floor and although he was walking in the locker room, his injury was a big storyline for the team going into Friday.

The guard didn’t end up playing in UNC’s win over Arkansas, sitting out the game as the Tar Heels were able to avoid a losing streak. But what’s Ryan’s status moving forward?

After the game, Hubert Davis was asked about Ryan’s status and said he doesn’t have a timetable for a return just yet.

“I don’t know. He tried to play today and he just didn’t feel like he could cut,” Davis said via Inside Carolina. “Cormac plays at level 10 all the time and he was very emotional and upset before the game because, in his mind, his decision was already made (that) ‘I’m gonna the play.’ For him not to be able to do that was very upsetting to him. But his leadership on the bench, he was real. He was another coach. He was very vocal about what we needed to do out there and he was a part of the team as if he was out there on the floor.”

Ryan provided a big boost for the Tar Heels in the Bahamas, beginning with the Northern Iowa win. He found his shot from the three-point line and it helped the Tar Heels rally to avoid an upset loss.

He played well against the Wildcats too despite the loss. Now, with a date against Tennessee on Wednesday, the Tar Heels are hoping they can get a key piece to their lineup back.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire