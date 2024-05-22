Hubert Davis building a key relationship with five-star recruiting target

As North Carolina continued to add to their 2025 recruiting big board with four offers on Monday, they still are keeping tabs on previous offers.

One prospect that UNC has shown significant interest in is five-star combo guard Jasper Johnson. The Link Academy product has decided to re-open his recruitment with recent coaching changes but even so, the Tar Heels have remained involved.

During a recent interview with Charlie Parent of Zag’s Blog, Johnson talked about his recruitment and the coaches involved. He dropped an interesting quote about Hubert Davis and how the head coach is establishing a relationship with his parents, something that could be key in his recruitment moving forward:

Meanwhile, Hubert Davis of North Carolina and Bruce Pearl of Auburn have not been forgotten as other schools see staff changes. “Me and all the coaches at the same programs are close… Coach Pearl and Coach Davis, they’ve been talking to me and my parents, building a relationship.”

Johnson does have a total of 20 offers in his recruitment and has taken six visits so far in his recruitment. The top 10 player in the 2025 class will see his recruitment pick up as time goes on and now that it’s re-opened again, expect more teams to join the pursuit.

