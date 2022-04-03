Hubert Davis: Armando Bacot practicing, 'ready to play' Kansas after injury scare vs. Duke

After an injury scare late in Saturday's national semifinal win over Duke, Armando Bacot is planning to play in Monday's championship game against Kansas.

The North Carolina center twisted his right ankle in the final minutes of Saturday's game and briefly left the court with an apparent injury. He was able to return to the game before fouling out in the final minute of the 81-77 North Carolina win.

On Sunday, head coach Hubert Davis told reporters that X-rays on Bacot's ankle came back negative and that "he's ready to play tomorrow night." Bacot will also participate in a limited practice on Sunday.

Bacot reiterated his readiness after Davis' update.

"My status for tomorrow is I'm playing," Bacot told reporters. "No chance I'm not playing in the national championship game. My right leg would have to be cut off for me not to play."

Sunday's news confirms confidence expressed by Davis in the aftermath of Saturday's game.

Hubert Davis shares his read Armando Bacot's ankle injury:



"He will play," Davis told reporters in his postgame news conference. "Even if he just stands there, he's gonna play. We're gonna trick Kansas, just sit there in the middle of the lane."

Bacot tallied 11 points and a game-high 21 rebounds in Saturday's game. It was his second straight game with at least 20 rebounds after collecting 22 in last week's regional final win over St. Peter's. He's posted double-digit rebounding totals in all five NCAA tournament games while averaging 15.4 points and 16.8 rebounds in tournament play.

Bacot's availability is critical for North Carolina's chances against a Kansas team favored to win Monday's game. An All-ACC player who finished second in conference Player of the Year voting, Bacot will match up against two-time All-Big 12 center David McCormack on Monday. McCormack powered Kansas' semifinal win over Villanova Saturday with 25 points and nine rebounds while connecting on 10 of 12 field goal attempts. The matchup in the post could ultimately determine who wins the national championship.