Hubert Davis among coaches keeping tabs on five-star shooting guard

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are still putting together their recruiting board for the 2025 class, having yet to land a commitment in the class.

One player that North Carolina is targeting is five-star shooting guard Isiah Harwell. The Mount Pleasant, Utah product is one of the best players in the 2025 class and has a total of 21 offers in his recruitment including from North Carolina, Kansas, Alabama, Gonzaga and Texas among other programs.

Harwell caught up with On3 to discuss the coaches that have been in to see him so far this season:

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson

Cal head coach Mark Madsen

Texas assistant coach Brandon Chappell

Miami assistant coach DJ Irving

It’s a good thing that Davis has been in to see Harwell so far, hitting the recruiting trail to show that UNC has significant interest in the recruit.

Harwell is ranked No. 7 overall, No. 2 shooting guard and No. 1 player in the state of Utah per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire