Hubert Davis adds son to UNC basketball roster

The Carolina Family is important. Former and current players are a part of the family that this program has built and now that saying is taking a literal meaning.

Head coach Hubert Davis‘ son, Elijah Davis, is set to transfer to North Carolina and join the basketball program for the 2024-25 season per Inside Carolina. This gives Hubert the chance to coach his son at the college level.

Elijah played at Division III Lynchburg for the past three seasons, averaging 2.6 points last season. He also averaged 7.3 points per game last season for Lynchburg.

Aside from his father being the head coach, Elijah has another connection to the program as he was coached by former Tar Heel Rasheed Wallace at Jordan High School. He also played at Trinity School of Durham before.

Looks like the Tar Heels will have a new walk-on. From Elijah Davis' (Coach Davis' son) Instagram post: "someone order biscuits?" Great time for a pop quiz (in case Elijah decides to wear 40): 3 players who wore 40 are in the rafters with their jersey honored. Who are they? pic.twitter.com/WRWgyn3xpP — Isaac Schade (@isaacschade) June 12, 2024

The 6-foot-4, 197-pound Davis will join the team as a walk-on for the program. UNC currently has 11 scholarship players in place for 2024-25 season with the room to add more through the transfer portal.

