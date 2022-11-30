Welcome from the HSGameOn Instagram!

Check out the latest sports stories from the Bucks County Courier Times/Intell here:

Athlete of the Week Polls!

*Girls Sports: Runs Tues-Thurs 8 p.m. during the regular season- will be back for winter!

*Boys Sports: Runs Tues-Thurs 8 p.m. during the regular season- will be back for winter!

Fall 2022 Courier/Intell All-Area Teams

Girls Soccer:

Neshaminy midfielder Mercedez Paino kicks the ball at Souderton Area High School on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. Pennridge girls soccer defeated Neshaminy in PIAA semifinals 2-0.

All-Area First Team and Second Team/ Player of the Year/ Team of the Year

Boys Soccer: Coming Wednesday!

Fall 2022 Playoffs:

Girls Soccer

Dock Mennonite senior Megan Wenzel and Faith Christian freshman midfielder Sarah Frei fight for the ball in PIAA District One Class 1A championship game at Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Dock Mennonite defeated last year's champion Faith Christian 2-1.

*Pennridge battles in PIAA State Championship game

*Dock Mennonite tops Faith Christian in the District One Class 1A championship (Story & Photo Gallery!)

*Neshaminy wins District One Class 4A championship in a wild game

*Wood & Lansdale Catholic duel in Catholic League championship (Story & Photo Gallery!)

*Check out scores, recaps and more from the District/PCL playoffs

Boys Soccer

Faith Christian junior Colin Moyer and sophomore Isaac Schuster cheer after scoring at Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

*Faith Christian defeats Dock Mennonite in the District One Class 1A championship (Story & Photo Gallery!)

*Check out scores, recaps and more from the District/PCL playoffs

Cross Country

Palisades' Thomas Smigo breaks the tape to win the PIAA Boys Class A cross country championships at Hershey Parkview course on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

*Runners took home gold at the PIAA State Championships

*Hatboro-Horsham's Brian DiCola has gained nationwide attention after his record-breaking race.

Field Hockey

Faith Christian field hockey players cheer after their victory against Villa Jospeh Marie at Faith Christian Academy in Quakertown on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Faith Christian defeated Villa Joseph Marie 6-3 in the first round of PIAA District One playoffs in class 1A.

*Faith Christian reaches districts playoffs in the team's first season

*Conwell-Egan wins first playoff game in 16 years

*See photos from the Faith Christian-Villa Joseph Marie district playoff game

*Check out scores, recaps and more from the District/PCL playoffs

Girls Volleyball

*Check out scores, recaps and more from the District/PCL playoffs

Only on Instagram:

Make sure to follow @HSGameOn on Instagram for photos, videos, polls and Instagram-only content, including:

*Four weeks until football!

*This hits right in the football feels...

*That feeling when you realize football season is still six weeks away...

*Holy Ghost grad Nolan Jones was called up to the majors by the Cleveland Guardians. Take a look at Nolan as a Firebird, & on draft night

Story continues

*Watch Wood track star Gary Martin race the Phillie Phanatic!

*Watch highlights from the spring season

*Catch a sneak peak at the Souderton football team's offseason workout

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: HSGameOn Instagram: Check out our latest sports sports & content