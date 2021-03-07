HS WRESTLING: McFarland's dream falls just short

Bob Lipsky, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.
·4 min read

Mar. 7—QUAKERTOWN — Parrish McFarland's quest for a state medal came up just short Saturday.

After winning his first bout, the Pottsville freshman 126-pounder dropped a pair of matches at Quakertown High School, moving him into the fifth-place match at the Class 3A East Super Regional Tournament.

Just the top four in each weight class advanced to the PIAA Championships, set for next Saturday at the Giant Center in Hershey. Those four, plus the top four from the West Super Regional, are assured of at least an eighth-place state medal.

In the fifth-place bout, McFarland matched up against Hazleton Area senior Beck Hutchison. When they met last week at the Northeast Regional, McFarland earned a 10-5 decision in the semifinals.

Hutchison took the rematch, holding on for a 5-4 decision that left McFarland (23-6) in sixth place. Hutchison had two takedowns, one in the second period and another in the third. McFarland had three escapes and a point for stalling against Hutchison.

"Since I've been at Pottsville, he's the best freshman I've had by far," Tide coach Gary Keener said. "He's a humble kid, a hard worker. ... I'm super proud of him."

Added McFarland, "I'm pretty satisfied, but I know I have work to do. I have to learn from my mistakes. I went further than I thought I would."

The super regional became necessary this season to limit fields to eight wrestlers per weight class to fulfill COVID-19 protocols. In a sense, the super regional covered what was usually the first day and a half at the state tournament.

In the usual 20-man brackets, preliminaries, round of 16s and one round of consolations were held on Day 1, with two more rounds of consolations early on Day 2 to trim the field to the remaining eight wrestlers, all of whom received state medals.

McFarland opened the day by pinning Quakertown sophomore Zach Borzio in 2:54. With 53 seconds left in the first period, McFarland converted for a takedown, but Borzio reversed just nine seconds later to tie the bout 2-2 after the first period.

Choosing neutral to start the second period, McFarland scored his second takedown at the 1:36 mark and turned Borzio for the fall.

In the semifinals, McFarland ran into Southeast Regional champion Dominic Findora, a junior from Downingtown West. Findora controlled the bout, winning 10-1 and sending McFarland to the consolations.

Findora had a takedown and three back points in the first period for a 5-0 lead, then added an escape and takedown in the second period. McFarland escaped and trailed 8-1 after two periods. McFarland chose bottom for the third period, but Findora got a two-point near fall to win by major decision.

In the "blood round" where the winners go on to Hershey and the losers do not, McFarland got pinned with eight seconds left in his bout against Interboro junior Nate Shippey.

After a scoreless first period, McFarland scored a reversal in the second period and took that 2-0 lead to the third. Shippey received a penalty point for McFarland locking hands, then a reversal with 21 seconds left in the match. He posted the fall in 4:52.

"It was a tremendous experience (for him)," Keener said. "He gave it his all; that's all I can ask. It just wasn't meant to be.

"Not everything's going to go your way in life," he added. "You can go up or you can go down when that happens, and he's going to go up."

McFarland led, was on top and was less than a minute from beating Shippey and going to Hershey.

He ended the season with a District 11 silver medal, a Northeast Regional silver and an East Super Regional sixth.

"I still have three more years," McFarland said. "It lets me know I can hang with the best kids in the area. If I put more work in, I can meet their level and get better."

Class 3A East Super Regional

At Quakertown HS

Saturday's results

Championship Quarterfinals

126 — McFarland (Pottsville) pinned Borzio (Quakertown), 2:54

Championship Semifinals

126 — Findura (Downingtown West) maj. dec. McFarland (Pottsville), 10-1

Consolation Semifinals

126 — Shippey (Interboro) pinned McFarland (Pottsville), 4:52

Fifth-Place Bouts

126 — Hutchison (Hazleton Area) dec. McFarland (Pottsville), 5-4

Contact the writer: blipsky@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6012: @boblipskyRH on Twitter

