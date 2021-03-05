HS WRESTLING: Class 2A, 3A East Super Regional capsules

Joe Baress, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·4 min read

Mar. 5—District 2 Class 2A wrestlers

Jaden Pepe

Wyoming Area, sophomore

Weight: 113 Record: 13-1

State ranking: No. 2

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Charlie Robson (Conwell-Egan, Fr., 12-1, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 13)

Robbie Schneider

Lackawanna Trail, sophomore

Weight: 138 Record: 12-2

State ranking: No. 15

Road to super regional: District 2 third place (3-1), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Joshua Bauman (Notre Dame-Green Pond, Sr., 11-1, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 7)

Cooper Price

Wyoming Area, junior

Weight: 152 Record: 13-2

State ranking: No. 10

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional third place (3-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs, So., 21-2, Southeast Regional runner-up, PA No. 3)

Max Shnipes

Scranton Prep, freshman

Weight: 285 Record: 12-4

Road to super regional: District 2 third place (3-1), Northeast Regional third place (3-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Hogan Swenski (Bermudian Springs, Sr., 20-2, Southeast Regional runner-up, PA No. 10)

District 2 Class 3A wrestlers

Tyson Cook

West Scranton, freshman

Weight: 106 Record: 10-5

State ranking: No. 16

Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (4-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Cole Smith (Spring-Ford, So., 14-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 8)

Luke Sirianni

Abington Heights, sophomore

Weight: 106 Record: 13-2

State ranking: No. 6

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Gavin Sheridan (Boyertown, Fr., 12-2, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 19)

Zach Jacaruso

Delaware Valley, sophomore

Weight: 113 Record: 13-0

State ranking: No. 7

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional champion (3-0)

Quarterfinal opponent: Carmen Cortese (West Chester Henderson, So., 13-3, Southeast Regional fourth place, PA No. 22)

Gunnar Myers

Wallenpaupack, freshman

Weight: 120 Record: 12-3

State ranking: No. 21

Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (4-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Keanu Manuel (Downingtown East, Sr., 13-1, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 7)

Austin Fashouer

West Scranton, senior

Weight: 120 Record: 11-1

State ranking: No. 12

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Cannon Hershey (Oxford Area, Jr., 6-2, Southeast Region third place, PA No. 14)

Beck Hutchison

Hazleton Area, senior

Weight: 126 Record: 15-3

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Dominic Findora (Downingtown West, Jr., 10-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 6)

Austin Smith

Abington Heights, freshman

Weight: 132 Record: 14-2

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Nathan Lucier (Coatesville, Sr., 14-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 2)

Trey Zabroski

Crestwood, senior

Weight: 138 Record: 6-3

Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (2-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Kyle Hauserman (Council Rock North, Sr., 15-0, Southeast Regional champion,

PA No. 1)

Preston Machado

Delaware Valley, senior

Weight: 145 Record: 10-2

State ranking: No. 20

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Connor Eck (Bensalem, Sr., 13-1, Southeast Regional champion,

PA No. 5)

C.J. Demark

Pittston Area, senior

Weight: 152 Record: 12-7

Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (4-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent:

Zac Martin (Neshaminy, Sr., 12-0, Southeast Region champion, PA No. 6)

Jimmy Spindler

Pittston Area, sophomore

Weight: 160 Record: 14-3

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)

Quarterfinal opponent: Jack McGill (Spring-Ford, Sr., 16-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 3)

Bryce Molinaro

Hazleton Area, junior

Weight: 189 Record: 17-1

State ranking: No. 9

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional third place (3-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Sam DiTrolio (Garnet Valley, Jr., 18-2, Southeast Regional runner-up, PA No. 14)

Seth Hunsinger

Hazleton Area, senior

Weight: 215 Record: 14-3

State ranking: No. 6

Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (2-1), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Carl DiGiorgio (Central Bucks West, Jr., 21-3, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 9)

Jason Henderson

Delaware Valley, senior

Weight: 215 Record: 13-0

State ranking: No. 4

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional champion (3-0)

Quarterfinal opponent: Lucas Doyle (Council Rock South, Jr., 18-6, Southeast Regional fourth place,

PA No. 21)

Cam Butka

West Scranton, senior

Weight: 285 Record: 11-1

State ranking: No. 14

Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)

Quarterfinal opponent: Frederick Retter (Quakertown, Jr., 22-4, Southeast Regional third place,

PA No. 21)

— COMPILED BY JOE BARESS, STAFF WRITER

Contact the writer: jbaress@timesshamrock.com

