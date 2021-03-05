HS WRESTLING: Class 2A, 3A East Super Regional capsules
Mar. 5—District 2 Class 2A wrestlers
Jaden Pepe
Wyoming Area, sophomore
Weight: 113 Record: 13-1
State ranking: No. 2
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Charlie Robson (Conwell-Egan, Fr., 12-1, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 13)
Robbie Schneider
Lackawanna Trail, sophomore
Weight: 138 Record: 12-2
State ranking: No. 15
Road to super regional: District 2 third place (3-1), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Joshua Bauman (Notre Dame-Green Pond, Sr., 11-1, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 7)
Cooper Price
Wyoming Area, junior
Weight: 152 Record: 13-2
State ranking: No. 10
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional third place (3-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs, So., 21-2, Southeast Regional runner-up, PA No. 3)
Max Shnipes
Scranton Prep, freshman
Weight: 285 Record: 12-4
Road to super regional: District 2 third place (3-1), Northeast Regional third place (3-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Hogan Swenski (Bermudian Springs, Sr., 20-2, Southeast Regional runner-up, PA No. 10)
District 2 Class 3A wrestlers
Tyson Cook
West Scranton, freshman
Weight: 106 Record: 10-5
State ranking: No. 16
Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (4-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Cole Smith (Spring-Ford, So., 14-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 8)
Luke Sirianni
Abington Heights, sophomore
Weight: 106 Record: 13-2
State ranking: No. 6
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Gavin Sheridan (Boyertown, Fr., 12-2, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 19)
Zach Jacaruso
Delaware Valley, sophomore
Weight: 113 Record: 13-0
State ranking: No. 7
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional champion (3-0)
Quarterfinal opponent: Carmen Cortese (West Chester Henderson, So., 13-3, Southeast Regional fourth place, PA No. 22)
Gunnar Myers
Wallenpaupack, freshman
Weight: 120 Record: 12-3
State ranking: No. 21
Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (4-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Keanu Manuel (Downingtown East, Sr., 13-1, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 7)
Austin Fashouer
West Scranton, senior
Weight: 120 Record: 11-1
State ranking: No. 12
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Cannon Hershey (Oxford Area, Jr., 6-2, Southeast Region third place, PA No. 14)
Beck Hutchison
Hazleton Area, senior
Weight: 126 Record: 15-3
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Dominic Findora (Downingtown West, Jr., 10-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 6)
Austin Smith
Abington Heights, freshman
Weight: 132 Record: 14-2
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Nathan Lucier (Coatesville, Sr., 14-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 2)
Trey Zabroski
Crestwood, senior
Weight: 138 Record: 6-3
Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (2-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Kyle Hauserman (Council Rock North, Sr., 15-0, Southeast Regional champion,
PA No. 1)
Preston Machado
Delaware Valley, senior
Weight: 145 Record: 10-2
State ranking: No. 20
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Connor Eck (Bensalem, Sr., 13-1, Southeast Regional champion,
PA No. 5)
C.J. Demark
Pittston Area, senior
Weight: 152 Record: 12-7
Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (4-1), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent:
Zac Martin (Neshaminy, Sr., 12-0, Southeast Region champion, PA No. 6)
Jimmy Spindler
Pittston Area, sophomore
Weight: 160 Record: 14-3
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional fourth place (2-2)
Quarterfinal opponent: Jack McGill (Spring-Ford, Sr., 16-0, Southeast Regional champion, PA No. 3)
Bryce Molinaro
Hazleton Area, junior
Weight: 189 Record: 17-1
State ranking: No. 9
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional third place (3-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Sam DiTrolio (Garnet Valley, Jr., 18-2, Southeast Regional runner-up, PA No. 14)
Seth Hunsinger
Hazleton Area, senior
Weight: 215 Record: 14-3
State ranking: No. 6
Road to super regional: District 2 runner-up (2-1), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Carl DiGiorgio (Central Bucks West, Jr., 21-3, Southeast Regional third place, PA No. 9)
Jason Henderson
Delaware Valley, senior
Weight: 215 Record: 13-0
State ranking: No. 4
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional champion (3-0)
Quarterfinal opponent: Lucas Doyle (Council Rock South, Jr., 18-6, Southeast Regional fourth place,
PA No. 21)
Cam Butka
West Scranton, senior
Weight: 285 Record: 11-1
State ranking: No. 14
Road to super regional: District 2 champion (3-0), Northeast Regional runner-up (2-1)
Quarterfinal opponent: Frederick Retter (Quakertown, Jr., 22-4, Southeast Regional third place,
PA No. 21)
— COMPILED BY JOE BARESS, STAFF WRITER
