HS WRESTLING: Class 2A, 3A East Super Regional capsules

The most striking image of the weekend was when Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista burst into tears and was barely able to speak when it was suggested his side were in a relegation battle after a dismal 3-0 defeat at Getafe. A 10th defeat of the season left the six-times La Liga winners five points above the dropzone and though they have a more talented squad than the other sides competing to avoid relegation, their spirit seems particularly low. Atletico Madrid have been so strong this season partly due to their ability to evolve their style and be more expansive, but when faced with a poor run of results threatening their grip on the title race, they returned to what they know best.