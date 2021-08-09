HS VOLLEYBALL: McAlester unveils full 2021 schedule

Aug. 9—The Lady Buffs are heading back out to the court.

McAlester unveiled its 2021 volleyball schedule, with the season opening match set for Tuesday. The Lady Buffs will then spend the next two games inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium as they face off against Okay on Aug. 12 and Memorial on Aug. 19.

The first tournament of the year for McAlester will take place in Muskogee on Aug. 20-21, with the Choteau Tournament following on Aug. 28.

After a road stint, the Lady Buffs will return home to face off against the Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools on Sept. 7 and against Seminole on Sept. 9.

McAlester will round out the regular season back at home as it plays host to Tahlequah on Oct. 7, with regional postseason play to begin the next week.

Here is the complete 2021 McAlester volleyball schedule:

Aug. 10 vs. East Central, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 12 vs. Okay, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 19 vs. Memorial, 6 p.m.

Aug. 20-21 at Muskogee Tournament, TBD

Aug. 26 at Muskogee, 6 p.m.

Aug. 28 at Choteau Tournament, TBD

Aug. 31 at Tecumseh, 6 p.m.

Sept. 2 at Tulsa Webster, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 7 vs. NOAH, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 vs. Seminole, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 10-11 at Wagoner Tournament, TBD

Sept. 14 vs. Coweta, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Seminole, 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Sapulpa with Santa Fe SW, 12 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. Collinsville, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Edison, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Tahlequah, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 at Regionals, TBD

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.