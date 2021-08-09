HS VOLLEYBALL: Lady Buffs 'humble and hungry' heading into 2021 season

Aug. 9—When the Lady Buffs walked off the court in regional play last October, coach Laurie Smith said the work for 2021 began right then and there.

McAlester took a one-loss Southeast team to the wire in five sets, but fell just short of the win. That's when Smith said she told her team the preparation for the next season started immediately with the team's newest mantra.

"I just looked at them, and right at that point, we set our theme for this season," Smith said. "And our theme is that we're humble and hungry — and that's all we're going to be this season."

Now, the Lady Buffs are opening the new season with a competitive attitude — where Smith said her team laid that foundation back in the fall of 2020.

Months of intensive weight training sessions followed, as well as summer league play and camps to go side-by-side with summer pride training.

"We were so close and we just wanted to win it. We fell a little bit short of that, and we went to work right away," she said. "We got in there, and we went to work. And I was able to say 'hey, those things in the weight room you don't enjoy? They're made for these moments right here on the court.' This is where that pays off."

The Lady Buffs return a large swath of players from last year's young squad, and Smith said it's beneficial to have so many players coming back that have already seen a lot of playing time.

"Overall, we have a lot of girls that had a lot of varsity playing time last year. And that's going to help us out when we get to these games this year," Smith said.

The Lady Buffs has set multiple teams goals for this season, including winning at least 15 games, earn a two-seed for regional play, and have made serving and serve receives a priority.

McAlester will open the season on Tuesday with a match against East Central. Smith said they are a team that is tough and scrappy on defense, but she believes McAlester will be well prepared to go in and be successful.

"East Central is a team we usually see consistently at tournaments. They are very scrappy on defense, so we know we have to be very aggressive with where we are hitting the ball — which doesn't always mean hitting it hard," Smith said. "But we've been going hard, and I don't see any reason why we don't win that home opener as long as we play smart, make good decisions, and control what we can control."

Smith also encouraged fans to come out and support this hard-working group of young women not only just for Tuesday's opener, but all season long.

"We have nine home games this year," Smith said. "We would love to have everybody out and cheering on the girls...being able to go to sports, and watch sports, and getting the community behind these teams we have here (at McAlester), it's great."

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.