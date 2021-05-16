HS VOLLEYBALL: Delaware Valley and Holy Redeemer earn top seeds for district postseasons

May 16—Wyoming Valley Conference powers Delaware Valley and Holy Redeemer earned the top seeds for the District 2 Volleyball Championships.

Matches begin Wednesday with the higher-seeded teams hosting matches in all rounds of the tournaments.

Delaware Valley (10-1) is the defending champion in Class 3A. The Warriors finished second behind Holy Redeemer in the WVC regular season and still have one match remaining against Hanover Area (1-8) on Monday.

Fifth-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area (3-7) is at No. 4 Wyoming Valley West (5-7) to open the Class 3A playoffs Wednesday at 5 p.m. The winner advances to face Delaware Valley on May 25 in the semifinals.

Abington Heights (11-3), the Lackawanna League champion, is the No. 2 seed. The Comets host third-seeded Hazleton Area (4-6) on May 25 in the other semifinal.

The championship match is scheduled for May 27.

In Class 2A, eight teams from Districts 1 and 2 qualified for the subregional. Holy Redeemer (13-1) is the defending champion and opens the postseason with a home match against No. 8 Crestwood (7-6) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The Royals swept Crestwood, 3-0, in the regular season.

Seventh-seeded North Pocono (11-6) will be at District 1 representative Dock Mennonite (16-4) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Berwick (6-3), the No. 6 seed, is at third-seeded Tunkhannock (9-2) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

In an intriguing quarterfinal, fifth-seeded Blue Ridge (9-3) visits No. 4 Western Wayne (11-4) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The two Lackawanna League teams split their regular-season matches with Blue Ridge winning the first meeting, 3-0, and the Wildcats earning a 3-2 win over the Raiders in the second.

The semifinals are scheduled for May 25. There will be a final and a third-place match May 27 as three teams from the subregional advance to the state tournament.

CLASS 3A

Wednesday's quarterfinal

5-Wilkes-Barre Area (3-7) at 4-Wyoming Valley West (5-7), 5 p.m.

Semifinals

May 25

* WBA/WVW winner at 1-Delaware Valley (10-1), 5 p.m.

3-Hazleton Area (4-6) at 2-Abington Heights (11-3), 5 p.m.

Final

May 27

Semifinal winners at the higher seeded team

DISTRICT 1-2-11 SUBREGIONAL

CLASS 2A

Wednesday's quarterfinals

8-Crestwood (7-6) at 1-Holy Redeemer (13-1), 5 p.m.

5-Blue Ridge (9-3) at 4-Western Wayne (11-4), 5 p.m.

7-North Pocono (11-6) at 2-Dock Mennonite (16-4), 5 p.m.

6-Berwick (6-3) at 3-Tunkhannock (9-2), 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

May 25

Quarterfinal winners at the higher seeded team

Final, Third-place match

May 27

Semifinal winners and Semifinal losers at the higher seeded team

