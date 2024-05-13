HS TRACK AND FIELD: Two-day District 2 Championships start Monday

Several athletes return to defend titles at the District 2 Track and Field Championships that start Monday and conclude Tuesday at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

This is the second year that the district is using a two-day format for the event, with preliminary races for many of the events on the first day and finals on Day 2. The field events have two sessions, with finals on each day.

The meets start at 3 p.m. on both days. The individual event champions and any athlete or relay team that reaches the state qualifying standard in an event advance to the PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University on May 24 and 25.

D2_Track_Schedule_Day_1

D2_Track_Schedule_Day_2

Last season, Abington Heights girls and Valley View boys won the Class 3A team championships, and Lake-Lehman girls and Mid Valley boys won the Class 2A team titles.

Thirteen individual champions return in the Class 2A meet, and eight athletes who won gold in Class 3A are back.

Headlining the list are Scranton’s Brian McCormack and Pittston Area’s Aria Messner. Both won a pair of gold medals last season in the Class 3A meet. Montrose’s Chloe Diaz won gold medals in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles in the Class 2A meet.

McCormack won the 1,600 and the 3,200 as a junior; however, he is still recovering from offseason injuries. He seeded among the top eight for both races, but his teammate Aidan Graff is the top seed for both distances.

Messner dominated the girls Class 3A meet last season by winning the 100 and high jump, adding a gold in the 400 relay and a silver in the long jump. She sustained serious injuries in a car accident on the way to her prom last spring and could not compete at the PIAA Championships.

She is the No. 1 seed in the 100 (12.49) and the long jump (18-7.25), and seeded third in the high jump with a season-best height of 5-2.

Diaz swept the hurdles events at the Robert Spagna Championships in school-record times last week, and is the top seed for both events in the Class 2A girls meet.

2024 DISTRICT 2 TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Monday and Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Where: Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium

Online: Follow for Live Results at thetimes-tribune.com

Abington Heights’ Madison Zalewski won the championship in the javelin, and a PIAA medal in Class 3A last season. She is the No. 1 seed with a season-best throw of 130-10 at the Penn Relays. However, Valley View senior Emma Miller won the title at the Robert Spagna Championships with a school-record throw of 126-9, and Wallenpaupack’s Erika Badner finished second with a mark of 125-4, which makes this one of the most intriguing events of the meet.

Last season, Crestwood sophomore Jaden Shedlock won the 100 at the Class 3A boys meet. Berwick sophomore Ty Wilkerson (11.04), the WVC champion, and Wilkes-Barre Area sophomore Timothy Leonard (11.14) are contenders in the sprint.

West Scranton senior Colin Manley is the defending two-time champion in the 110 hurdles. Wallenpaupack senior Ben Ostroski won the discus title last season and is the top seed in the boys Class 3A meet.

Hazleton Area junior Sophia Shults returns as champion in the triple jump, and Crestwood junior Sarah Shipton won the gold in the pole vault last season.

In addition to Diaz, Holy Redeemer junior Avery Kozerski (400); Lake-Lehman sophomore Kathryn Morgan (high jump); Holy Cross senior Eva Carachilo (triple jump); and Lackawanna Trail senior Ella Axtell (shot put) are defending champions in the Class 2A girls meet.

Riverside senior Daniel Danilovitz returns as the champion in the 3,200; Dunmore junior Tommy Clark won the 1,600 last season, but has his sights set on the 800, where he is the No. 1 seed; Elk Lake senior Wyatt Johnson won the triple jump last season; Mid Valley senior Jordan Chmielewski took the pole vault; Lakeland senior Lyndon Bello won the discus; Riverside senior Will Taylor won the javelin; and Lake-Lehman senior Seth Berry won the title in the long jump at last season’s Class 2A boys meet.