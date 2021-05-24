HS TRACK AND FIELD: Scranton Prep's Dickinson earns top seed for PIAA Class 2A meet

Joby Fawcett, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
May 24—Once again, athletes from District 2 are expected to challenge for titles in the javelin at the PIAA Track and Field Championship meets set for this weekend.

Scranton Prep's Thomas Dickinson is the No. 1 seed for the Class 2A meet that is scheduled for Friday, while Tunkhannock's Matthew Prebola, the No. 1 thrower in the country, leads the performers for the Class 3A meet that is Saturday. Both events are being held at Shippensburg University.

Performance lists were released Sunday by the PIAA.

In addition, Berwick's Renny Murphy and Hazleton Area's Abbey Hengst are the top two seeds for the Class 3A girls javelin.

The top eight finishers in each event are awarded medals at the state meets.

Dickinson, the District 2 Class 2A champion, leads the performers' list with his mark of 192 feet, 7 inches. Brookville senior Kyle MacBeth is seeded second with a distance of 179-6.

Prebola posted the best distance for the event in the country with his mark of 222-2 at the District 2 Class 3A championships. That distance is ranked first by more than 11 feet. He is the top seed almost 13 feet ahead of Nazareth's Collin Burkhart, who won the District 11 crown with a distance of 209-3. All six of Prebola's throws from the District 2 meet were better than 213 feet.

Murphy beat Hengst at the district meet with her distance of 145-7. Hengst marked at 137-0. Berwick's Allie Melchiorre is seeded fourth with her distance of 134-4.

There have been 12 state champions from the district in the javelin since Jerome Rysavage of Plymouth won the Class 1A gold with a distance of 160 feet, 2 inches.

Wyoming Area's Marc Minichello won the Class 3A gold with a distance of 198-0 in 2018 and Dunmore's Gavin Darcy won the Class 2A title in 2017 with a mark of 199-6. Both happened after the National Federation of High School Sports Associations changed the weight of the javelin in 2002.

In 1998, Lakeland's Joe Obloshny won the Class 2A javelin with a distance of 226-5, while Wyoming Valley West's Marc Zlotek won the Class 3A at 219-6.

Wyoming Valley West's Dave Masgay established the retired state record when he won the 1983 Class 3A gold with a distance of 238-5, according to lists compiled by historian Rod Frisco.

Lake-Lehman's Mike Gennetts won in Class 2A in 1977 (213-10), Coughlin's Steve Stahovic won the Class 1A gold in 1962 (202-3).

The event was introduced into the girls meet in 1975.

Hazleton Area's Julia Franzosa won gold in Class 3A in 2012 (135-9). Tunkhannock's Gretchen Grimaud won the 1992 Class 3A gold (137-10) and Nanticoke's Lori Scally won the Class 2A title in 1990 (127-8) using the old javelin.

Several other Lackawanna Track Conference athletes are seeded among the top eight, including Dickinson's two teammates, London Montgomery and Jack Lynett.

Montgomery, a sophomore, seeded fourth for the 200-meter dash at 22.5 seconds. He also seeded sixth in the 100 at 11.14. Southern Columbia sophomore Braeden Wisloski is seeded first in the 100 (10.88) and the 200 (21.95).

Lynett is seeded second in the pole vault with his district-winning height of 14-2. Camp Hill's Brady Myers is the top seed at 15-0.

Also in Class 2A, Dunmore's Cristian Buckley is seeded fourth in the 100 (11.05), Holy Cross' Kevin Jumper is seeded fifth in the 3,200 (9:42.13). Holy Redeemer's Chris Hine, the District 2 champion, is seeded first for the 3,200 in 9:35.93. Mid Valley's Josh Angelo is seeded seventh in the shot put (49-5). Wilmington's Connor Vass-Gal is the top seed at 66-6.75.

Montrose junior sprinter Tangi Smith is seeded third for the 100 (12.56), and Susquehanna's Tatum Norris is tied for fifth in the 100 (12.64) in the girls meet Friday. South Park's Maddie Raymond is seeded first at 12.43.

Riverside's Madelynn Perfilio is seeded eighth in the long jump (16-8.5) where North Schuylkill's Sarah Wagner is No. 1 at 18-2 and Western Wayne's Ella Dougher is in a tie for eighth in the pole vault at 10-6. Waynesburg's Taylor Shriver is the top seed at 11-6.

Delaware Valley's Taliyah Booker is the lone girl athlete seeded among the top eight in the Class 3A meet. The Purdue University commit is second with her district-record time of 55.86. Neshaminy's Sanaa Hebron is first at 55.83.

In the Class 3A boys meet, North Pocono senior Chris Kryeski is seeded fifth in the discus (169-4). Hempfield's Daniel Norris is first at 189-9, while Wyoming Valley West's Cole Gorham is third with his district-winning mark of 173-2.

