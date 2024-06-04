HS TRACK AND FIELD: Mid Valley's Kaufman, Holt shine at Senior All-Star meet

A pair of star Mid Valley track and field athletes put the finishing touches on outstanding senior seasons with one last shining moment.

Mae Kaufman and Victor Holt swept the Most Valuable Player awards and led the County teams to wins over the City at the Lackawanna Track and Field Coaches Association Senior All-Star meet at Abington Heights High School on Sunday.

Kaufman won the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes, then ended the meet as a member of the 1,600-meter relay with Abington Heights' Emma Horsley, Blue Ridge's Caila George, and Mountain View's Carissa Flynn that set a meet record with a time of 4:25.81.

Holt had wins in the 100 with a meet-record time of 11.36 and the 200, finished second in the long jump, and teamed with Mid Valley teammates Timothy Kramer and Jordan Chmielewski and Carbondale Area's Preston Casey to win the 400 relay for the County.

West Scranton's Emily Stefani earned the girls Track Performer of the Meet after winning the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, and running on the winning 400 relay for the City.

Abington Heights' Madison Zalewski earned the girls Field Performer of the Meet after winning the javelin with a meet record throw of 116 feet, 2 inches, and the high jump, while also finishing second in the shot put for the County.

In the boys meet, West Scranton's Colin Manley won the 110 hurdles in a meet-record time of 14.54, finished second in the 300 hurdles, ran on two relays for the City, and took home the boys Track Performer of the Meet.

Wallenpaupack's Ben Ostroski won the discus, set a record with a distance of 136-9, and finished second in the shot put for the City to earn the field Performer of the Meet.

In addition to being on the record-setting 1,600 relay, Flynn set a record in the 1,600 with a time of 5:34.48.

Scranton's Aidan Graff set a record in the 1,600 with a winning time of 4:41.80, and Scranton Prep's Chino Gonzalez set a meet record in the shot with a put of 48-10 for the City all-stars.

Riverside's Daniel Danilovitz set a meet record in the 3,200 with a time of 10:03.68 for the County. His sister, Lacey Danilovitz, owns the meet record for the 3,200 in the girls meet with a time of 12:18.35.

LTFCA SENIOR ALL-STAR MEET

GIRLS RESULTS

County 82½, City 57½

3200 Relay: County (Emma Horsley, Mary Grace Novak, Madeline Naylor, Carissa Flynn) 11:27.09. 100 Hurdles: Emily Stefani (City) 16.48, Abby Kimler (City) 16.62, Aliana Cigliano (City) 24.41. 100: Mae Kaufman (MV) 13.32, Aliana Cigliano (City) 13.47, Maddie Coyle (County). 1600: Carissa Flynn (County) 5:34.48 (meet record; old mark, Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside, 5:41.55, 2023), Madeline Naylor (County) 6:16.87, Camryn Roche (City) 6:19.91. 400 Relay: City (Aliana Cigliano, Vincentia McDonough, Emily Stefani, Kamryn Alers) 52.63. 400: Mae Kaufman (County) 1:05.24, Vincentia McDonough (City) 1:05.44, Isabella Fay (City) 1:07.13. 300 Hurdles: Emily Stefani (City) 53.68, Abby Kimler (City) 54.48, Aliana Cigliano (City) 54.64. 800: Emma Horsley (County) 2:39.87, Alexa Kapschull (City) 2:44.21, Camryn Roche (City) 2:50.77. 200: Mae Kaufman (County) 28.10, Isabella Fay (City) 28.97, Caila George (County) 29.56. 3200: Carissa Flynn (County) 12:36.39, Hailey Hirtz (County) 13:34.05, Camryn Roche (City) 14:23.26. 1600 Relay: County (Mae Kaufman, Emma Horsley, Caila George, Carissa Flynn) 4:25.81 (meet record; old mark, County, 4:26.80, 2022). Shot: Gianna Julian (County) 29-1, Madison Zalewski (County) 28-0½, Elizabeth Pittsman (County) 27-11½. Discus: Gianna Julian (County) 94-6, Savanna Wilson (County) 85-7, Hannah Lowe (County) 84-6½. Javelin: Madison Zalewski (County) 116-2 (meet record; old mark, Avery McNulty, Scranton Prep, 106-1), Erika Badner (City) 112-7, Nina Gallagher (City) 78-8. Long: Ella Robinson (County) 15-3, Kamryn Alers (City) 14-10¼. Triple: Kamryn Alers (City) 32-3½, Erika Badner (City) 29-0¾, Carolyn Chakiris (County) 28-8¾. High: Madison Zalewski (County) 5-0 (fewer misses), Abby Kimler (City) 5-0, Vincentia McDonough (City) 4-10. Pole: No event.

BOYS RESULTS

County 96, City 54

3200 Relay: County (Sean Rooney, Nathan Sadaka, Daniel Pimintel, Dan O'Keefe) 9:22.81. 110 Hurdles: Colin Manley (City) 14.54 (meet record; old mark, Nathan Oliphant, Riverside, 15.65, 2023); Charlie McClain (County) 14.68; Kevin Wickizer (City) 16.42. 100: Victor Holt (County) 11.36 (meet record; old mark, Justin Gockley, West Scranton, 11.53, 2022), Timothy Kramer (County) 11.58, Preston Casey (County). 1600: Aidan Graff (City) 4:41.80 (meet record; old mark, Joseph Cardillo, Dunmore, 4:46.21, 2022), Daniel Danilovitz (County) 4:43.82, Jacob Cavage (City) 4:57.67. 400 Relay: County (Victor Holt, Timothy Kramer, Preston Casey, Jordan Chmielewski) 44.93. 400: Nathan Sadaka (County) 53.45, Jack Goginsky (City) 53.59, Robert Russo (County) 55.09. 300 Hurdles: Kevin Wickizer (City) 42.55, Colin Manley (City) 45.52, Tyler Atticks (County) 45.86. 800: Sean Rooney (County) 2:15.88, Jacob Covage (City) 2:16.25, Dan O'Keefe (County) 2:22.16. 200: Victor Holt (County) 22.98, Mykal Julian (County) 23.90, Timothy Kramer (County) 24.04. 3200: Daniel Danilovitz (County) 10:03.68 (meet record; old mark, Alex Duffy, Abington Heights, 10:33.52, 2023), Aidan Graff (City) 10:37.09, Colin Comerford (City) 11:15.66. 1600 Relay: County (Sean Rooney, Jack Goginsky, Robert Russo, Daniel Pimintel) 4:33.49. Shot: Chino Gonzalez (City) 48-10 (meet record; old mark, Niko Williams, Abington Heights, 47-2, 2023), Ben Ostroski (City) 42-11, Cody Ormes (County) 39-8½. Discus: Ben Ostroski (City) 136-9 (meet record; old mark, Niko Williams, Abington Heights, 133-6, 2023), Cody Ormes (County) 124-3, Lyndon Bello (County) 123-6. Javelin: Will Taylor (County) 160-6, Tyler Bird (County) 153-9, Rob Nolan (County) 142-9. Long: Sean Gallagher (City) 20-10, Victor Holt (County) 19-11½, Declan Walsh (County) 19-5¼. Triple: Evan O'Leary (County) 39-7½, Connor Oshinski (County) 38-5¼, Jermain Wynter (City) 36-11¾. High: Shawn Rowell (City) 5-10 (fewer misses), Connor Oshinski (County) 5-10, Declan Walsh (County) 5-6. Pole: Jordan Chmielewski (County) 12-0, Adrien Johns (City) 11-6, Andrew Vigil (County) 9-6.