HS TRACK AND FIELD: Mid Valley junior high standout Thomas has success at New Balance Nationals

Olivia Thomas, an emerging track and field standout from Mid Valley, had success at the New Balance Nationals at the University of Pennsylvania and Franklin Field this week.

A junior high athlete, who is headed into eighth grade, finished in the top 20 of two individual events at the meet in the Middle School Division to highlight performances from athletes who compete in the Lackawanna Track Conference.

Thomas finished 11th of 61 athletes in the Middle School long jump with a distance of 16 feet, 5 inches, on her first attempt at the competition. She also had marks of 15–5 and 16–4.5.

Valynsia Calhoun of Lane 4 TC, an incoming freshman from Georgia, won with a meet record distance of 19-9.

"I think it was really good for me," said Thomas, who won three individual titles and set records in the long and triple jumps at the Phil Tochelli Junior High Championships this spring. "I got to learn a lot while I was there, and I got to put a lot of the things that my coaches and I have been working on to use.

"I feel like I could have done a little better in the long jump, but I am happy with my performance overall."

Thomas also finished 17th of 44 in the Middle School 100-meter hurdles with a personal-best time of 15.64 seconds. She finished fourth in her heat to Jasmine Jackson of Winslow Elite from New Jersey, who ran the fastest qualifying time of 14.14. Nia Armstrong from Tampa, Florida, won the gold in the final with a meet record time of 13.99.

North Pocono's Avery Shiffer also raced in the Middle School 100 hurdles. She finished 40th with a time of 18.13.

Abington Heights' Maggie Coleman, Marygrace Sabatini, Reese Morgan and Emma Horsley set a school record in the Championship Division 3,200 relay. The four Lady Comets teamed for a time of 9:25.74 to break the record of 9:26.94 set in 1991. Their final effort together earned them 28th place and is the second-fastest time run by an LTC team. Wallenpaupack owns the conference record of 9:25.66.

Abington Heights freshman Kiana Seid had a distance of 33-6¾ in the Freshman triple jump Saturday.

North Pocono's Matthew Laboranti finished 15th of 43 runners in the Middle School 100 hurdles with a time of 14.67 seconds. James A. Hawkins Jr. from Philadelphia won the national title with a meet record time of 12.91 seconds.

Mid Valley's Jacob Borrelli finished 57th of 81 in the Middle School Mile in a time of 4:54.09. Ruel Newberry from Texas won the title with a time of 4:33.64.

Riverside had two athletes compete in the Middle School Division. Exavier Pelton finished 26th in the shot put with a distance of 36-8.5. Winston Schroder, who represented IMG Academy in Florida and is from Indiana, won the event with a mark of 49-7.75.

Luke Diegnan finished 107th of 125 in the 400 with a time of 57.77. Michael Swanson from Alabama won the race in a meet record time of 49.60.

Nike Outdoor Nationals

Holy Cross' Kevin Vincent competed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. He placed 11th of 34 in the Emerging Elite in the triple jump with a distance of 43 feet, 7 inches.

Tawaf Aboudou from GLC Speed TC in Washington won the title with a distance of 45-11¼.

adidas Nationals

Valley View’s Tom Fiorelli finished 24th in the National Elite Division shot put with a throw of 47-4 at the adidas National meet in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Ethan Graham, from Raleigh, North Carolina, won the title with a distance of 53-10.75.