HS TRACK AND FIELD: LTC athletes head to Shippensburg after record-breaking D2 meet

Montrose senior Chloe Diaz and Dunmore senior Maura Michalczyk defend their track and field titles and are returning to Shippensburg University for the PIAA Track and Field Championships.

That is their first step to getting back on the award’s stand.

Diaz and Michalczyk won medals at the Class 2A state meet last season as juniors. They are among the 42 athletes and six relay teams from the Lackawanna Track Conference who embark on the two-day track and field championship meet at Seth Grove Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Diaz races in preliminary heats in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles on Friday. Michalczyk competes in the pole vault on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Last season, Diaz won a fifth-place medal in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.46 seconds and finished 18th in the 300 hurdles. She also won a fifth-place medal in the 100 hurdles in 2022.

Diaz won the gold in both races at the District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships. She ran a time of 15.70 in the final of the 100 hurdles, an event where she posted the fastest time of the season in the state with a 14.92 at the Robert Spagna Championships, according to a ranking by pa.milesplit.com.

In the 300 hurdles, Diaz ran a school-record time of 46.30, which ranked sixth in the state.

Michalczyk won the gold in the pole vault with a height of 11-0. She and Western Wayne’s Katie Skirpan both cleared that mark, but Michalczyk won the gold with fewer misses at a lower height. Both qualified for the state meet.

Last season, Michalczyk, a Bucknell University commit, won an eighth-place medal in the pole vault with a mark of 10-6.

Two Wyoming Valley Conference athletes also return after winning state medals at the Class 3A meet last season.

Crestwood’s Grayce Grazio, this year’s District 2 Class 3A champion in the high jump, won a bronze medal last season with a mark of 5-5.

Hazleton Area’s Samuell Guzman had a personal-best distance of 207-5 to win the District 2 Class 3A title in the javelin. That is the top-ranked throw in the state among Class 3A athletes this spring by almost 15 feet.

Last season, Guzman finished won a fifth-place medal with a distance of 186-3.

Record breakers

Once again, athletes from the LTC shattered school records on their way to medal-winning performances at the District 2 Championship meet.

There were 14 girls and two relay teams and seven boys and a relay that set school marks at the two-day meet at Scranton Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Mid Valley senior Mae Kaufman finished her final season with records in the 200 (26.55) and the 400 (1:00.32). Both exceeded the records she set this season.

In addition, Kaufman’s teammates, Natalie Talluto and Annika Von Ahnen, each broke their own records. Talluto beat her best time in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.47, which qualified her for the state meet. Von Ahnen beat her 3,200 record by almost 10 seconds with a time of 11:40.48 in the 3,200.

Delaware Valley’s Liliana Coe set a school record and qualified for the PIAA Class 3A meet in the triple jump. She had a distance of 36-9 to beat the old mark of 38-2¼ set in 2021 by Brooke Acoveno. Coe also tied her school record of 11-0 in the pole vault.

Mountain View senior Carissa Flynn won gold in the 3,200 with a time of 11:26.05 that broke her school record of 11:37.94 in the in the Class 2A meet. Her teammate Demi Messner broke her own school record in the triple jump with a distance of 33-11½. Messner also competed as a member of the 400-meter relay team, which included Brooklyn Anderson, Rhys Evans, and Riley Turner and broke the record with a time of 52.74.

Carbondale Area junior Kate Korty won gold in the 800 with a time of 2:17.51. That beat the school record of 2:17.55 set in 2022 by Korty’s sister Rachel.

North Pocono’s Soyer DeLucy had a distance of 17-6¼ in the long jump to set a school record, which broke the mark of 17-5¾ set in 2019 by Lila Gaughan.

West Scranton’s 3200 relay of Camryn Roche, Mia Hernandez, Jasmine Patackas, and Isabella Fay set a school record with a time of 10:55.27.

Lakeland junior Emily Black (3,200, 11:34.24); Scranton junior Eyinah Smith (100 hurdles, 16.09); Valley View senior Emma Miller (javelin, 128-9); and Diaz (300 hurdles, 46.30) broke their own school records.

In the boys meet, Mountain View’s Michael Beach broke his school records in the 1,600 (4:36.53) and the 3,200 (10:16.71).

Riverside’s Daniel Danilovitz beat his school record in the 3,200 by almost 10 seconds with a gold medal time of 9:23.27. His teammate Will Taylor improved his school record in the javelin with a throw of 170-10.

Holy Cross’ Kevin Vincent improved on his school record for the triple jump with a winning distance of 44-3.5. The Holy Cross 3,200 relay team of Jamie Prislupski, Thomas Gavin, Luke Healey, and Luke Mozeleski had a school-record time of 8:19.31.

Lackawanna Trail’s Brayden Clarke broke the school record in the 3,200 with a time of 10:11.71.

Mid Valley’s Jordan Chmielewski tied the school record of 12-6 and shares the mark with Phil Davitt from 1992.

Unified track

Unified track and field teams from Wallenpaupack and Wyoming Valley West will send athletes to the PIAA Championships in Shippensburg to represent the Northeast Region of Special Olympics in Pennsylvania.

Wallenpaupack scored 75 points and Wyoming Valley West scored 72 at the regional meet at Hazleton Area and receive the two bids to the state meet.

Seventeen Northeast Region schools in District 2 compete in Unified Track and Field.

The South Division championship meet is Monday at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Unified teams representing schools from the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association compete at the North/Central Division championship meet at Lakeland High School at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.