HS TRACK AND FIELD: Lackawanna Track Conference Boys School Record Database
100 METER DASH
Pat Monahan
North Pocono
10.73
2015
Steve Wasch
Lakeland
10.84
2002
Dave Sweetman
Riverside
10.84
2012
Tim Watson
Wallenpaupack
10.85
2005
Pat Cerra
Carbondale Area
10.89
2004
London Montgomery
Scranton Prep
10.91
2022
Jerry Preschutti
Valley View
10.94
1986
Reggie Dickey
West Scranton
10.94
2018
Alex St. John
Delaware Valley
11.00
2009
Kareem Payne
Delaware Valley
11.00
2014
Armand Ruest
Delaware Valley
11.00
2023
Gerald Welsted
Blue Ridge
11.00
2022
Cristian Buckley
Dunmore
11.03
2021
Maleik Torres
Honesdale
11.04
2012
Bryant Sanders
Scranton
11.04
2001
Irving Blackwell
Scranton
11.04
2002
Jomar Rodriguez
Mid Valley
11.07
2022
Robbie Siclari
Western Wayne
11.14
2011
Kyle Haines
Western Wayne
11.14
2015
Weston Yannone
Susquehanna
11.14
2024
Chris Michalski
Abington Heights
11.14
1993
Jake Henzes
Abington Heights
11.14
2015
James Goodenough
Mountain View
11.14
2015
Greg Petrosky
Scranton Prep
11.14
2002
Jim Rosemergy
Montrose
11.14*
(converted from yards)
(State Class 2A Champion)
1976
Hakim Bey
Elk Lake
11.24
1990
Demitrius Douglas
Lackawanna Trail
11.34
2024
Peter Inirio
Holy Cross
11.31
2012
200 METER DASH
Colin Kravitz
North Pocono
21.57
2023
Kareem Payne
Delaware Valley
21.9
2014
London Montgomery
Scranton Prep
22.00
2021
Irving Blackwell
Scranton
22.05
2002
Robert Pickett
Wallenpaupack
22.21
2000
Lionel Wilson
Honesdale
22.24
2010
Dave Sweetman
Riverside
22.24
2012
Steve Wasch
Lakeland
22.24
2002
Pat Cerra
Carbondale Area
22.26
2004
Connor Hilling
Valley View
22.28
2022
Jim Ross
Dunmore
22.45
2001
Reggie Dickey
West Scranton
22.47
2018
Jake Henzes
Abington Heights
22.54
2015
Zach Kruger
Blue Ridge
22.64
2010
Quinn Tomcho
Mid Valley
22.74
2013
John Cokely
Montrose
22.78*
(converted from yards)
1977
Kyle Haines
Western Wayne
22.84
2015
Brad Moore
Elk Lake
22.84
2011
Andrew Nelson
Holy Cross
22.85
2012
Dale Rhone
Susquehanna
23.14
1989
Nick Cobb
Mountain View
23.29
1996
Nick Symuleski
Lackawanna Trail
23.44
2008
400 METER DASH
Colin Kravitz
North Pocono
47.78
2023
Lionel Wilson
Honesdale
48.34
2011
Bob Speicher
Lakeland
48.99
(State Class 2A Champion)
1981
Sean Montgomery
Wallenpaupack
49.08
1997
Matt Haudenschield
Scranton Prep
49.55
1982
Rian Fowler
Delaware Valley
49.66
2013
Akash Darjee
Scranton
49.68
2018
Andrew Nelson
Holy Cross
49.78
2012
Jim Ross
Dunmore
49.84
2003
Jerry Preschutti
Valley View
50.02
1986
Chris Mazzucca
Mid Valley
50.04
2002
Sean Carney
Elk Lake
50.15
2010
Johnny Barcarola
Western Wayne
50.22
2019
Will Davies
Riverside
50.30
2016
Malcolm Sweeting
West Scranton
50.34
2010
Tim Rossetti
Carbondale Area
50.44
1988
Phil Prall
Abington Heights
50.64
1998
Colin Dwyer
Lackawanna Trail
50.98
2006
John Cokely
Montrose
51.04
1977
James Goodenough
Mountain View
51.44
2015
Nick Zincone
Susquehanna
51.54
1980
Heath Bowker
Blue Ridge
51.54
2022
800 METER RUN
Victor Costello
North Pocono
01:53.61
2010
Tyler Wirth
Wallenpaupack
01:54.58
2019
Cory Wall
Abington Heights
01:55.10
2007
Mike Bedell
Elk Lake
01:56.24
2011
Brandon Bednash
Valley View
01:56.30
2012
Kyle Pepson
Lakeland
01:56.44
2007
Eric Reers
Honesdale
01:56.64
1996
Matt Kinback
Lackawanna Trail
01:56.78
2017
Jason Coon
Montrose
01:57.35
1998
Gabe Pacyna
Mid Valley
01:57.25
2023
Brian McCormack
Scranton
01:57.52
2023
Bob Merenich
Scranton Prep
01:57.64
1979
Rico Galassi
Holy Cross
01:58.21
2013
Matt Murray
Dunmore
01:58.24
2016
Dan McNally
Delaware Valley
01:58.74
2004
John Zincone
Susquehanna
01:59.54
1982
Corey Yedinak
Western Wayne
01:59.77
2008
Jake Buckley
Carbondale Area
02:01.14
2008
Kevin Donovan
West Scranton
02:01.84
1987
Ryan Bayley
Blue Ridge
02:02.24
1998
Brett Crowley
Mountain View
02:04.24
2012
Bob Green
Riverside
02:04.24
1600 METER RUN
Tyler Wirth
Wallenpaupack
04:09.42
2019
Tom Zukoski
Scranton Prep
04:14.21
(State Class 2A Champion)
1998
Kyle Burke
Abington Heights
04:16.17
(State Class 3A Champion)
2018
Matt Kravitz
North Pocono
04:17.22
2015
Dan McNally
Delaware Valley
04:17.27
2003
Rico Galassi
Holy Cross
04:18.02
2013
Matt Murray
Dunmore
04:19.31
2016
Mark Bucklaw
Lakeland
04:20.03
(State Class 2A Champion)
2007
Randy Abbott
Montrose
04:20.74
1980
Ryan Place
Elk Lake
04:21.24
2004
Br1an McCormack
Scranton
04:21.74
2023
Aiden LaTourette
Honesdale
04:23.68
2022
Jack Baronski
Valley View
04:26.58
2021
Kevin Borrelli
Mid Valley
04:27.24
2001
Kevin Dustin
Western Wayne
04:28.20
2005
Chris Rood
Blue Ridge
04:32.04
1973
Daniel Danilovitz
Riverside
04:32.24
2024
Kevin Donovan
West Scranton
04:32.74
1987
Jeff Rood
Susquehanna
04:35.50
2000
Jake Buckle
Carbondale Area
04:36.04
2008
Michael Beech
Mountain View
04:43.92
2024
3200 METER RUN
Matt Kravitz
North Pocono
09:09.34
(State Class 3A Champion)
2016
Rico Galassi
Holy Cross
09:10.57
2013
John Lesniak
Abington Heights
09:16.14
1982
John Pastore
Scranton Prep
09:16.00
2003
Tyler Wirth
Wallenpaupack
09:18.68
2019
Brian McCormack
Scranton
09:19.67
2023
Luke Jones
Elk Lake
09:21.85
2013
Aaron Wilkinson
Valley View
09:26.47
2012
Mark Bucklaw
Lakeland
09:31.68
2005
Daniel Danilovitz
Riverside
09:33.00
2024
Kevin Borrelli
Mid Valley
09:35.27
2001
Liam Mead
Montrose
09:35.57
2019
Dennis Soden
Honesdale
09:40.68
1999
Zack Burns
Delaware Valley
09:52.64
2008
Jacob Pasake
Western Wayne
09:53.08
2016
Matt Murray
Dunmore
09:53.27
2014
Paul Fox
West Scranton
09:54.24
1987
Jacob Hinkley
Blue Ridge
10:11.03
2013
Jeff Rood
Susquehanna
10:13.28
2000
Brayden Clarke
Lackawanna Trail
10:28.24
2024
Tyler DeBrino
Carbondale Area
10:30.64
2015
Jeff Virbitsky
Mountain View
10:31.24
2017
110 HURDLES
Joby Fawcett
Lakeland
14.24
1988
CJ Anderson
Delaware Valley
14.32
2018
Nate Wilmot
North Pocono
14.54
1997
Antonio Maletta
Abington Heights
14.54
2019
Chad Goodall
Wallenpaupack
14.54
1990
Colin Manley
West Scranton
14.54
2024
Nathan Oliphant
Riverside
14.66
2023
Zach Kruger
Blue Ridge
14.67
2010
Mike Kolcharno
Dunmore
14.84
2013
Jeff Sparks
Valley View
14.94
1985
Marcos Ortiz
Carbondale Area
14.96
2017
Ryan Atcavage
Western Wayne
15.03
2017
Paul Fontana
Mid Valley
15.14
2000
Lou Cornacchione
Scranton Prep
15.14
2008
Stephen Joseph
Lackawanna Trail
15.18
2007
Collin Chidester
Montrose
15.21
2019
Steve Chorba
Honesdale
15.24
1990
Rob Smith
Elk Lake
15.39
1986
Albert Milner
Holy Cross
15.44
2012
Jhaven Sims
Scranton
15.44
2024
Dan Wickizer
Mountain View
15.83
1987
Cory Bricourt
Susquehanna
16.12
2019
300 HURDLES
C.J. Anderson
Delaware Valley
37.77
2018
Justin Blaum
North Pocono
38.27
2004
Jacob Merrill
Montrose
38.47
2000
Jon Machiesky
Lakeland
38.64
2004
Jim Ross
Dunmore
38.95
2003
Dave Warnetsky
Valley View
38.98
1995
Antonio Maletta
Abington Heights
39.13
2018
Ryan Drake
Wallenpaupack
39.14
2007
Ryan Atcavage
Western Wayne
39.39
2017
Zach Kruger
Blue Ridge
39.69
2010
Clint Cornell
Scranton Prep
39.84
(State Class 2A Champion)
1998
Mike Zuby
Riverside
39.89
1994
Paul Fontana
Mid Valley
40.14
2001
Akash Darjee
Scranton
40.24
2017
Derek Lutchko
Carbondale Area
40.28
2007
Chris Evans
West Scranton
40.64
1993
Jeffry Delgado-Santos
Honesdale
40.71
2023
Colin Golden
Lackawanna Trail
40.80
2003
John McGuane
Susquehanna
41.24
1987
Hunter Watkins
Elk Lake
41.48
2014
Albert Milner
Holy Cross
41.74
2012
Dan Lapenta
Mountain View
43.34
1994
400 RELAY
Scranton
43.08
2018
Delaware Valley
43.13
2023
Valley View
43.20
2018
Riverside
43.32
2014
Honesdale
43.50
2011
Mid Valley
43.51
2012
Lakeland
43.84
2001
Abington Heights
43.89
2007
Western Wayne
44.00
2003
Wallenpaupack
44.01
2004
North Pocono
44.04
1995
Carbondale Area
44.06
2003
West Scranton
44.07
2023
Scranton Prep
44.24
1982
Blue Ridge
44.28
2011
Montrose
44.53
2019
Holy Cross
44.69
2012
Lackawanna Trail
44.90
2009
Dunmore
44.88
2021
Susquehanna
45.14
1989
Mountain View
47.34
2017
Elk Lake
47.64
1991
1600 RELAY
Lakeland
03:19.83
2003
Wallenpaupack
03:22.44
2003
Abington Heights
03:23.78
2008
North Pocono
03:24.34
1992
Honesdale
03:24.62
2011
Valley View
03:24.71
2010
Western Wayne
03:25.06
2015
Delaware Valley
03:25.21
2014
Montrose
03:26.05
2019
Scranton Prep
03:26.34
1982
Scranton
03:26.86
2018
Elk Lake
03:28.89
2011
West Scranton
03:28.94
1977
Mid Valley
03:29.55
2019
Holy Cross
03:29.73
2012
Blue Ridge
03:29.91
2022
Dunmore
03:30.49
2023
Riverside
03:31.24
Lackawanna Trail
03:31.60
2006
Carbondale Area
03:32.07
2008
Susquehanna
03:36.24
1982/1989
Mountain View
03:41.24
2012
3200 RELAY
Wallenpaupack
07:52.33
1996
Scranton Prep
07:53.04
1982
Elk Lake
07:54.54
2010
Honesdale
07:55.37
2006
Abington Heights
07:56.65
2023
Lakeland
07:57.49
2007
North Pocono
08:04.93
2021
Valley View
08:05.77
2023
Dunmore
08:10.67
2006
Scranton
08:10.75
2004
Montrose
08:15.70
1998
Delaware Valley
08:16.24
2003
Western Wayne
08:16.84
2015
Carbondale Area
08:17.24
1995
Mid Valley
08:18.24
1994
Holy Cross
08:22.61
2023
Susquehanna
08:23.84
1980
Blue Ridge
08:27.07
2011
West Scranton
08:39.14
1986
Riverside
08:44.91
Lackawanna Trail
08:47.24
2017
Mountain View
08:48.35
1992
SHOT PUT
Matt Slagus
North Pocono
59—8.5
2017
Doug Davis
Abington Heights
58—3
(State Class 3A Champion)
1980
Tom Prawdzik
Lakeland
56—7.5
1989
Tim Ruddy
Dunmore
55—11
(State Class 2A Champion)
1990
Andy Grick
Montrose
54—2.5
1978
John Kashuba
West Scranton
53-9
1974
Eric Onyon
Blue Ridge
53—5
2010
Jack Rosenstein
Delaware Valley
53—0.75
2010
Morris Jackson
Lackawanna Trail
52—8.25
2002
Justin Kraft
Wallenpaupack
52—2.75
2006
Jerry Slick
Carbondale Area
51—6
1985
Tommy Fiorelli
Valley View
51—3
2024
Greg Miller
Scranton
50—11
2017
Josh Angelo
Mid Valley
50—8.5
2022
Dalton Derrick
Honesdale
50—5
2011
Joe Ruzbarsky
Scranton Prep
50—0
2006
King Rose
Riverside
49—10.5
2018
Jim Oliver
Western Wayne
49—10
1977
John Keevil
Susquehanna
48-7
1980
Tom Malandri
Elk Lake
47—6
2015
Jared Nicholoff
Holy Cross
45—7.25
2012
John Demmer
Mountain View
43—10
1965
DISCUS
Matt Slagus
North Pocono
187-4
2016
CJ Dippre
Lakeland
171-7
2019
Justin Kraft
Wallenpaupack
169-11
2005
Brian Campfield
Honesdale
168-9
2002
Larry Lundy
Montrose
165-1
2004
Tim Ruddy
Dunmore
164-4
1990
Bill West
Abington Heights
163-0
1967
Nathan Poindexter
Valley View
160-3
(State Class 2A Champion)
2002
Kyle Davis
Riverside
160-2
2012
Justin Barber
Lackawanna Trail
157-11
2013
Joe Ruzbarsky
Scranton Prep
156-9
2006
Jerry Slick
Carbondale Area
156-0
1985
Aaron Onyon
Blue Ridge
156-11
2002
Ed Weidow
Scranton
156-4
1999
Brandon Clemons
Delaware Valley
155-9
2011
Keith Weber
West Scranton
155-0
1973
Josh Ralston
Elk Lake
150-6
2010
Travis Toth
Western Wayne
147-3
2011
Corey Tomasetti
Mid Valley
144-6
2017
James Foltz
Mountain View
140-1
1994
Leland Wudarski
Holy Cross
135-3
2024
Les Schell
Susquehanna
129-0
1982
JAVELIN
Nick Solfanelli
Scranton Prep
215-8
2014
Gavin Darcy
Dunmore
212-10
2017
Matt Nawrocki
North Pocono
201-4
2014
Hunter Watkins
Elk Lake
200-2
2016
Anthony Galantini
Valley View
199-7
2013
Anthony Bouselli
Wallenpaupack
195-10
2014
Dominic DeAntonio
Carbondale Area
192-10
2010
Jon Wormuth
Lakeland
192-3
2003
Joey Scarfalloto
Honesdale
189-2
2019
Matt DeFaria
Scranton
187-10
2010
Thomas DeBlasio
Mid Valley
179-0
2011
John Lawson
Montrose
178-10
2012
Isaac Barbolish
Lackawanna Trail
178-9
2012
Dan Kempa
Blue Ridge
176-1
2010
Bryan Schorr
Delaware Valley
172-9
2013
Devin McGarry
Western Wayne
168-0
2009
Drew Smith
Holy Cross
153—6
2023
LONG JUMP
Lionel Wilson
Honesdale
23—7.5
2011
Ky'Ron Harbin
Scranton
23-4.75
(State Class 3A Champion)
2018
Skip Brinkley
Abington Heights
23—3
(State Champion)
1966
Cody DeBoer
Montrose
23—1
2009
DaShawn Minnick
West Scranton
23-0.75
2016
Jacob Nielsen
Valley View
22-10
2023
Brandon Reed
Riverside
22-9.75
2021
James Lynch
Delaware Valley
22-7.5
2019
Alex Long
Western Wayne
22—7
2015
Brett Bachtle
Wallenpaupack
22—4
1988
Devon Strubert
North Pocono
21—10.25
2013
Robert Dombloski
Mountain View
21-10
1965
Jim McHale
Scranton Prep
21—9
1980
Sean Gallagher
Dunmore
21—8.5
2024
Jason Jablonowski
Carbondale Area
21—7
2017
Matt Nelson
Holy Cross
21—6.5
2017
Garth Estadt
Lakeland
21—6.25
2014
Jason Vermeulen
Elk Lake
21-5
2012
Frank Passetti
Susquehanna
21-3.5
1982
Tom Lewis
Blue Ridge
21-2
1978
Alex Prislupsky
Mid Valley
21—1.5
2014
Justin Bellanco
Lackawanna Trail
19—6
2024
TRIPLE JUMP
Jacob Merrill
Montrose
47—7
2000
Ky'Ron Harbin
Scranton
47—1
2015
Alex Long
Western Wayne
46—2
2015
Wyatt Johnson
Elk Lake
44—11
2023
Rich Sparks
Valley View
44—10.5
1986
Jimmy Crenshaw
Delaware Valley
44—7.5
2003
Maleik Torres
Honesdale
44—6.75
2012
Gavin O'Donnell
Lakeland
44—6
2014
Patrick Fricke
Scranton Prep
44—4.25
2012
Mike Paolucci
Abington Heights
44—4
1976
Brett Bachtle
Wallenpaupack
43-11
1987
Matt Galli
Dunmore
43—9
2011
Devon Strubert
North Pocono
43—8.5
2012
DaShawn Minnick
West Scranton
43—8
2016
Pat Maloney
Riverside
43—3
1984
Kevin Vincent
Holy Cross
43—2
2024
Ryan Mills
Blue Ridge
43—1.5
2021
Isaiah Camacho
Carbondale Area
43—1.5
2024
Alex Prislupsky
Mid Valley
42—4.5
2014
Emerson Griffiths
Mountain View
41-6
1993
Nick Zincone
Susquehanna
40—10.5
1980
Alec Jones
Lackawanna Trail
40—1
2019
HIGH JUMP
Dave Warnetsky
Valley View
6—8
(State Champion)
1995
Ky'Ron Harbin
Scranton
6—8
2017
Kyle Erickson
Abington Heights
6—7
2002
Devon Strubert
North Pocono
6—6.25
2012
Kyle McLaughlin
Wallenpaupack
6—6.25
2016
Cole Acoveno
Delaware Valley
6—6
2015
Shawn Cruz
Lackawanna Trail
6—6
1998
Joe Lawler
Lakeland
6—6
1991
Hakim Bey
Elk Lake
6—6
1990
Josh Klein
Honesdale
6—5
1993
Steven Pachuta
Honesdale
6—5
2009
Brad Jenkins
Mountain View
6—5
1995
Bryce Collins
Riverside
6—5
2019
Frank Mazur
Mid Valley
6—4
2001
Jacob Merrill
Montrose
6—4
2000
Kyle Adriance
Montrose
6—4
2003
Kevin Rude
Carbondale Area
6—4
1996
Jake Padula
Dunmore
6—4.25
2010
Tom O'Neill
Scranton Prep
6—3
1982
Cory Bricourt
Susquehanna
6—3
2019
Tim Robinson
Blue Ridge
6—2.5
2005
Gene Rose
West Scranton
6—2
1984
Jerry Kapp
West Scranton
6—2
1988
Mike Buck
Western Wayne
6—2
2001
Don McDonough
Western Wayne
6—2
2003
Matt Lyons
Holy Cross
6—1
2024
POLE VAULT
Ryan Wilkes
Valley View
16-6
(State Class 3A Champion)
2015
Jim Corse
Susquehanna
15-4
1990
Ryan Atcavage
Western Wayne
15-2
(State Class 2A Champion)
2017
Sean Burns
Delaware Valley
15-1
2011
Frank Krantz
Lakeland
14-6
1989
Joe LaBarbera
Montrose
14-6
2004
Ed Druffner
Scranton Prep
14-5
1995
Pat Callahan
Abington Heights
14-4
2009
Joe Nally
Mountain View
13-6
2016
Thomas Ware
Holy Cross
13-6
2015
Connor Barnes
Wallenpaupack
13-3
2019
Andrew Barbolish
Lackawanna Trail
13-0
2010
Lane Schaffer
Blue Ridge
13-0
1998
Wesley Myers
Scranton
13-0
2015
Andrew Dudzinski
North Pocono
12—10
1998
Bayley Grizzanti
Carbondale Area
12—9
2021
David Galinski
Honesdale
12—7
2014
Phil Davitt
Mid Valley
12—6
1992
Jeremy Schwartztrauber
Elk Lake
12—6
2012
Mark Capooci
Dunmore
12—3
1990
John Plisko
Riverside
12—0
2015
BJ Tucker
West Scranton
11—9
1991