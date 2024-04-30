Advertisement

HS TRACK AND FIELD: Lackawanna Track Conference Boys School Record Database

JOBY FAWCETT, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·14 min read

100 METER DASH

Pat Monahan

North Pocono

10.73

2015

Steve Wasch

Lakeland

10.84

2002

Dave Sweetman

Riverside

10.84

2012

Tim Watson

Wallenpaupack

10.85

2005

Pat Cerra

Carbondale Area

10.89

2004

London Montgomery

Scranton Prep

10.91

2022

Jerry Preschutti

Valley View

10.94

1986

Reggie Dickey

West Scranton

10.94

2018

Alex St. John

Delaware Valley

11.00

2009

Kareem Payne

Delaware Valley

11.00

2014

Armand Ruest

Delaware Valley

11.00

2023

Gerald Welsted

Blue Ridge

11.00

2022

Cristian Buckley

Dunmore

11.03

2021

Maleik Torres

Honesdale

11.04

2012

Bryant Sanders

Scranton

11.04

2001

Irving Blackwell

Scranton

11.04

2002

Jomar Rodriguez

Mid Valley

11.07

2022

Robbie Siclari

Western Wayne

11.14

2011

Kyle Haines

Western Wayne

11.14

2015

Weston Yannone

Susquehanna

11.14

2024

Chris Michalski

Abington Heights

11.14

1993

Jake Henzes

Abington Heights

11.14

2015

James Goodenough

Mountain View

11.14

2015

Greg Petrosky

Scranton Prep

11.14

2002

Jim Rosemergy

Montrose

11.14*

(converted from yards)

(State Class 2A Champion)

1976

Hakim Bey

Elk Lake

11.24

1990

Demitrius Douglas

Lackawanna Trail

11.34

2024

Peter Inirio

Holy Cross

11.31

2012

200 METER DASH

Colin Kravitz

North Pocono

21.57

2023

Kareem Payne

Delaware Valley

21.9

2014

London Montgomery

Scranton Prep

22.00

2021

Irving Blackwell

Scranton

22.05

2002

Robert Pickett

Wallenpaupack

22.21

2000

Lionel Wilson

Honesdale

22.24

2010

Dave Sweetman

Riverside

22.24

2012

Steve Wasch

Lakeland

22.24

2002

Pat Cerra

Carbondale Area

22.26

2004

Connor Hilling

Valley View

22.28

2022

Jim Ross

Dunmore

22.45

2001

Reggie Dickey

West Scranton

22.47

2018

Jake Henzes

Abington Heights

22.54

2015

Zach Kruger

Blue Ridge

22.64

2010

Quinn Tomcho

Mid Valley

22.74

2013

John Cokely

Montrose

22.78*

(converted from yards)

1977

Kyle Haines

Western Wayne

22.84

2015

Brad Moore

Elk Lake

22.84

2011

Andrew Nelson

Holy Cross

22.85

2012

Dale Rhone

Susquehanna

23.14

1989

Nick Cobb

Mountain View

23.29

1996

Nick Symuleski

Lackawanna Trail

23.44

2008

400 METER DASH

Colin Kravitz

North Pocono

47.78

2023

Lionel Wilson

Honesdale

48.34

2011

Bob Speicher

Lakeland

48.99

(State Class 2A Champion)

1981

Sean Montgomery

Wallenpaupack

49.08

1997

Matt Haudenschield

Scranton Prep

49.55

1982

Rian Fowler

Delaware Valley

49.66

2013

Akash Darjee

Scranton

49.68

2018

Andrew Nelson

Holy Cross

49.78

2012

Jim Ross

Dunmore

49.84

2003

Jerry Preschutti

Valley View

50.02

1986

Chris Mazzucca

Mid Valley

50.04

2002

Sean Carney

Elk Lake

50.15

2010

Johnny Barcarola

Western Wayne

50.22

2019

Will Davies

Riverside

50.30

2016

Malcolm Sweeting

West Scranton

50.34

2010

Tim Rossetti

Carbondale Area

50.44

1988

Phil Prall

Abington Heights

50.64

1998

Colin Dwyer

Lackawanna Trail

50.98

2006

John Cokely

Montrose

51.04

1977

James Goodenough

Mountain View

51.44

2015

Nick Zincone

Susquehanna

51.54

1980

Heath Bowker

Blue Ridge

51.54

2022

800 METER RUN

Victor Costello

North Pocono

01:53.61

2010

Tyler Wirth

Wallenpaupack

01:54.58

2019

Cory Wall

Abington Heights

01:55.10

2007

Mike Bedell

Elk Lake

01:56.24

2011

Brandon Bednash

Valley View

01:56.30

2012

Kyle Pepson

Lakeland

01:56.44

2007

Eric Reers

Honesdale

01:56.64

1996

Matt Kinback

Lackawanna Trail

01:56.78

2017

Jason Coon

Montrose

01:57.35

1998

Gabe Pacyna

Mid Valley

01:57.25

2023

Brian McCormack

Scranton

01:57.52

2023

Bob Merenich

Scranton Prep

01:57.64

1979

Rico Galassi

Holy Cross

01:58.21

2013

Matt Murray

Dunmore

01:58.24

2016

Dan McNally

Delaware Valley

01:58.74

2004

John Zincone

Susquehanna

01:59.54

1982

Corey Yedinak

Western Wayne

01:59.77

2008

Jake Buckley

Carbondale Area

02:01.14

2008

Kevin Donovan

West Scranton

02:01.84

1987

Ryan Bayley

Blue Ridge

02:02.24

1998

Brett Crowley

Mountain View

02:04.24

2012

Bob Green

Riverside

02:04.24

1600 METER RUN

Tyler Wirth

Wallenpaupack

04:09.42

2019

Tom Zukoski

Scranton Prep

04:14.21

(State Class 2A Champion)

1998

Kyle Burke

Abington Heights

04:16.17

(State Class 3A Champion)

2018

Matt Kravitz

North Pocono

04:17.22

2015

Dan McNally

Delaware Valley

04:17.27

2003

Rico Galassi

Holy Cross

04:18.02

2013

Matt Murray

Dunmore

04:19.31

2016

Mark Bucklaw

Lakeland

04:20.03

(State Class 2A Champion)

2007

Randy Abbott

Montrose

04:20.74

1980

Ryan Place

Elk Lake

04:21.24

2004

Br1an McCormack

Scranton

04:21.74

2023

Aiden LaTourette

Honesdale

04:23.68

2022

Jack Baronski

Valley View

04:26.58

2021

Kevin Borrelli

Mid Valley

04:27.24

2001

Kevin Dustin

Western Wayne

04:28.20

2005

Chris Rood

Blue Ridge

04:32.04

1973

Daniel Danilovitz

Riverside

04:32.24

2024

Kevin Donovan

West Scranton

04:32.74

1987

Jeff Rood

Susquehanna

04:35.50

2000

Jake Buckle

Carbondale Area

04:36.04

2008

Michael Beech

Mountain View

04:43.92

2024

3200 METER RUN

Matt Kravitz

North Pocono

09:09.34

(State Class 3A Champion)

2016

Rico Galassi

Holy Cross

09:10.57

2013

John Lesniak

Abington Heights

09:16.14

1982

John Pastore

Scranton Prep

09:16.00

2003

Tyler Wirth

Wallenpaupack

09:18.68

2019

Brian McCormack

Scranton

09:19.67

2023

Luke Jones

Elk Lake

09:21.85

2013

Aaron Wilkinson

Valley View

09:26.47

2012

Mark Bucklaw

Lakeland

09:31.68

2005

Daniel Danilovitz

Riverside

09:33.00

2024

Kevin Borrelli

Mid Valley

09:35.27

2001

Liam Mead

Montrose

09:35.57

2019

Dennis Soden

Honesdale

09:40.68

1999

Zack Burns

Delaware Valley

09:52.64

2008

Jacob Pasake

Western Wayne

09:53.08

2016

Matt Murray

Dunmore

09:53.27

2014

Paul Fox

West Scranton

09:54.24

1987

Jacob Hinkley

Blue Ridge

10:11.03

2013

Jeff Rood

Susquehanna

10:13.28

2000

Brayden Clarke

Lackawanna Trail

10:28.24

2024

Tyler DeBrino

Carbondale Area

10:30.64

2015

Jeff Virbitsky

Mountain View

10:31.24

2017

110 HURDLES

Joby Fawcett

Lakeland

14.24

1988

CJ Anderson

Delaware Valley

14.32

2018

Nate Wilmot

North Pocono

14.54

1997

Antonio Maletta

Abington Heights

14.54

2019

Chad Goodall

Wallenpaupack

14.54

1990

Colin Manley

West Scranton

14.54

2024

Nathan Oliphant

Riverside

14.66

2023

Zach Kruger

Blue Ridge

14.67

2010

Mike Kolcharno

Dunmore

14.84

2013

Jeff Sparks

Valley View

14.94

1985

Marcos Ortiz

Carbondale Area

14.96

2017

Ryan Atcavage

Western Wayne

15.03

2017

Paul Fontana

Mid Valley

15.14

2000

Lou Cornacchione

Scranton Prep

15.14

2008

Stephen Joseph

Lackawanna Trail

15.18

2007

Collin Chidester

Montrose

15.21

2019

Steve Chorba

Honesdale

15.24

1990

Rob Smith

Elk Lake

15.39

1986

Albert Milner

Holy Cross

15.44

2012

Jhaven Sims

Scranton

15.44

2024

Dan Wickizer

Mountain View

15.83

1987

Cory Bricourt

Susquehanna

16.12

2019

300 HURDLES

C.J. Anderson

Delaware Valley

37.77

2018

Justin Blaum

North Pocono

38.27

2004

Jacob Merrill

Montrose

38.47

2000

Jon Machiesky

Lakeland

38.64

2004

Jim Ross

Dunmore

38.95

2003

Dave Warnetsky

Valley View

38.98

1995

Antonio Maletta

Abington Heights

39.13

2018

Ryan Drake

Wallenpaupack

39.14

2007

Ryan Atcavage

Western Wayne

39.39

2017

Zach Kruger

Blue Ridge

39.69

2010

Clint Cornell

Scranton Prep

39.84

(State Class 2A Champion)

1998

Mike Zuby

Riverside

39.89

1994

Paul Fontana

Mid Valley

40.14

2001

Akash Darjee

Scranton

40.24

2017

Derek Lutchko

Carbondale Area

40.28

2007

Chris Evans

West Scranton

40.64

1993

Jeffry Delgado-Santos

Honesdale

40.71

2023

Colin Golden

Lackawanna Trail

40.80

2003

John McGuane

Susquehanna

41.24

1987

Hunter Watkins

Elk Lake

41.48

2014

Albert Milner

Holy Cross

41.74

2012

Dan Lapenta

Mountain View

43.34

1994

400 RELAY

Scranton

43.08

2018

Delaware Valley

43.13

2023

Valley View

43.20

2018

Riverside

43.32

2014

Honesdale

43.50

2011

Mid Valley

43.51

2012

Lakeland

43.84

2001

Abington Heights

43.89

2007

Western Wayne

44.00

2003

Wallenpaupack

44.01

2004

North Pocono

44.04

1995

Carbondale Area

44.06

2003

West Scranton

44.07

2023

Scranton Prep

44.24

1982

Blue Ridge

44.28

2011

Montrose

44.53

2019

Holy Cross

44.69

2012

Lackawanna Trail

44.90

2009

Dunmore

44.88

2021

Susquehanna

45.14

1989

Mountain View

47.34

2017

Elk Lake

47.64

1991

1600 RELAY

Lakeland

03:19.83

2003

Wallenpaupack

03:22.44

2003

Abington Heights

03:23.78

2008

North Pocono

03:24.34

1992

Honesdale

03:24.62

2011

Valley View

03:24.71

2010

Western Wayne

03:25.06

2015

Delaware Valley

03:25.21

2014

Montrose

03:26.05

2019

Scranton Prep

03:26.34

1982

Scranton

03:26.86

2018

Elk Lake

03:28.89

2011

West Scranton

03:28.94

1977

Mid Valley

03:29.55

2019

Holy Cross

03:29.73

2012

Blue Ridge

03:29.91

2022

Dunmore

03:30.49

2023

Riverside

03:31.24

Lackawanna Trail

03:31.60

2006

Carbondale Area

03:32.07

2008

Susquehanna

03:36.24

1982/1989

Mountain View

03:41.24

2012

3200 RELAY

Wallenpaupack

07:52.33

1996

Scranton Prep

07:53.04

1982

Elk Lake

07:54.54

2010

Honesdale

07:55.37

2006

Abington Heights

07:56.65

2023

Lakeland

07:57.49

2007

North Pocono

08:04.93

2021

Valley View

08:05.77

2023

Dunmore

08:10.67

2006

Scranton

08:10.75

2004

Montrose

08:15.70

1998

Delaware Valley

08:16.24

2003

Western Wayne

08:16.84

2015

Carbondale Area

08:17.24

1995

Mid Valley

08:18.24

1994

Holy Cross

08:22.61

2023

Susquehanna

08:23.84

1980

Blue Ridge

08:27.07

2011

West Scranton

08:39.14

1986

Riverside

08:44.91

Lackawanna Trail

08:47.24

2017

Mountain View

08:48.35

1992

SHOT PUT

Matt Slagus

North Pocono

59—8.5

2017

Doug Davis

Abington Heights

58—3

(State Class 3A Champion)

1980

Tom Prawdzik

Lakeland

56—7.5

1989

Tim Ruddy

Dunmore

55—11

(State Class 2A Champion)

1990

Andy Grick

Montrose

54—2.5

1978

John Kashuba

West Scranton

53-9

1974

Eric Onyon

Blue Ridge

53—5

2010

Jack Rosenstein

Delaware Valley

53—0.75

2010

Morris Jackson

Lackawanna Trail

52—8.25

2002

Justin Kraft

Wallenpaupack

52—2.75

2006

Jerry Slick

Carbondale Area

51—6

1985

Tommy Fiorelli

Valley View

51—3

2024

Greg Miller

Scranton

50—11

2017

Josh Angelo

Mid Valley

50—8.5

2022

Dalton Derrick

Honesdale

50—5

2011

Joe Ruzbarsky

Scranton Prep

50—0

2006

King Rose

Riverside

49—10.5

2018

Jim Oliver

Western Wayne

49—10

1977

John Keevil

Susquehanna

48-7

1980

Tom Malandri

Elk Lake

47—6

2015

Jared Nicholoff

Holy Cross

45—7.25

2012

John Demmer

Mountain View

43—10

1965

DISCUS

Matt Slagus

North Pocono

187-4

2016

CJ Dippre

Lakeland

171-7

2019

Justin Kraft

Wallenpaupack

169-11

2005

Brian Campfield

Honesdale

168-9

2002

Larry Lundy

Montrose

165-1

2004

Tim Ruddy

Dunmore

164-4

1990

Bill West

Abington Heights

163-0

1967

Nathan Poindexter

Valley View

160-3

(State Class 2A Champion)

2002

Kyle Davis

Riverside

160-2

2012

Justin Barber

Lackawanna Trail

157-11

2013

Joe Ruzbarsky

Scranton Prep

156-9

2006

Jerry Slick

Carbondale Area

156-0

1985

Aaron Onyon

Blue Ridge

156-11

2002

Ed Weidow

Scranton

156-4

1999

Brandon Clemons

Delaware Valley

155-9

2011

Keith Weber

West Scranton

155-0

1973

Josh Ralston

Elk Lake

150-6

2010

Travis Toth

Western Wayne

147-3

2011

Corey Tomasetti

Mid Valley

144-6

2017

James Foltz

Mountain View

140-1

1994

Leland Wudarski

Holy Cross

135-3

2024

Les Schell

Susquehanna

129-0

1982

JAVELIN

Nick Solfanelli

Scranton Prep

215-8

2014

Gavin Darcy

Dunmore

212-10

2017

Matt Nawrocki

North Pocono

201-4

2014

Hunter Watkins

Elk Lake

200-2

2016

Anthony Galantini

Valley View

199-7

2013

Anthony Bouselli

Wallenpaupack

195-10

2014

Dominic DeAntonio

Carbondale Area

192-10

2010

Jon Wormuth

Lakeland

192-3

2003

Joey Scarfalloto

Honesdale

189-2

2019

Matt DeFaria

Scranton

187-10

2010

Thomas DeBlasio

Mid Valley

179-0

2011

John Lawson

Montrose

178-10

2012

Isaac Barbolish

Lackawanna Trail

178-9

2012

Dan Kempa

Blue Ridge

176-1

2010

Bryan Schorr

Delaware Valley

172-9

2013

Devin McGarry

Western Wayne

168-0

2009

Drew Smith

Holy Cross

153—6

2023

LONG JUMP

Lionel Wilson

Honesdale

23—7.5

2011

Ky'Ron Harbin

Scranton

23-4.75

(State Class 3A Champion)

2018

Skip Brinkley

Abington Heights

23—3

(State Champion)

1966

Cody DeBoer

Montrose

23—1

2009

DaShawn Minnick

West Scranton

23-0.75

2016

Jacob Nielsen

Valley View

22-10

2023

Brandon Reed

Riverside

22-9.75

2021

James Lynch

Delaware Valley

22-7.5

2019

Alex Long

Western Wayne

22—7

2015

Brett Bachtle

Wallenpaupack

22—4

1988

Devon Strubert

North Pocono

21—10.25

2013

Robert Dombloski

Mountain View

21-10

1965

Jim McHale

Scranton Prep

21—9

1980

Sean Gallagher

Dunmore

21—8.5

2024

Jason Jablonowski

Carbondale Area

21—7

2017

Matt Nelson

Holy Cross

21—6.5

2017

Garth Estadt

Lakeland

21—6.25

2014

Jason Vermeulen

Elk Lake

21-5

2012

Frank Passetti

Susquehanna

21-3.5

1982

Tom Lewis

Blue Ridge

21-2

1978

Alex Prislupsky

Mid Valley

21—1.5

2014

Justin Bellanco

Lackawanna Trail

19—6

2024

TRIPLE JUMP

Jacob Merrill

Montrose

47—7

2000

Ky'Ron Harbin

Scranton

47—1

2015

Alex Long

Western Wayne

46—2

2015

Wyatt Johnson

Elk Lake

44—11

2023

Rich Sparks

Valley View

44—10.5

1986

Jimmy Crenshaw

Delaware Valley

44—7.5

2003

Maleik Torres

Honesdale

44—6.75

2012

Gavin O'Donnell

Lakeland

44—6

2014

Patrick Fricke

Scranton Prep

44—4.25

2012

Mike Paolucci

Abington Heights

44—4

1976

Brett Bachtle

Wallenpaupack

43-11

1987

Matt Galli

Dunmore

43—9

2011

Devon Strubert

North Pocono

43—8.5

2012

DaShawn Minnick

West Scranton

43—8

2016

Pat Maloney

Riverside

43—3

1984

Kevin Vincent

Holy Cross

43—2

2024

Ryan Mills

Blue Ridge

43—1.5

2021

Isaiah Camacho

Carbondale Area

43—1.5

2024

Alex Prislupsky

Mid Valley

42—4.5

2014

Emerson Griffiths

Mountain View

41-6

1993

Nick Zincone

Susquehanna

40—10.5

1980

Alec Jones

Lackawanna Trail

40—1

2019

HIGH JUMP

Dave Warnetsky

Valley View

6—8

(State Champion)

1995

Ky'Ron Harbin

Scranton

6—8

2017

Kyle Erickson

Abington Heights

6—7

2002

Devon Strubert

North Pocono

6—6.25

2012

Kyle McLaughlin

Wallenpaupack

6—6.25

2016

Cole Acoveno

Delaware Valley

6—6

2015

Shawn Cruz

Lackawanna Trail

6—6

1998

Joe Lawler

Lakeland

6—6

1991

Hakim Bey

Elk Lake

6—6

1990

Josh Klein

Honesdale

6—5

1993

Steven Pachuta

Honesdale

6—5

2009

Brad Jenkins

Mountain View

6—5

1995

Bryce Collins

Riverside

6—5

2019

Frank Mazur

Mid Valley

6—4

2001

Jacob Merrill

Montrose

6—4

2000

Kyle Adriance

Montrose

6—4

2003

Kevin Rude

Carbondale Area

6—4

1996

Jake Padula

Dunmore

6—4.25

2010

Tom O'Neill

Scranton Prep

6—3

1982

Cory Bricourt

Susquehanna

6—3

2019

Tim Robinson

Blue Ridge

6—2.5

2005

Gene Rose

West Scranton

6—2

1984

Jerry Kapp

West Scranton

6—2

1988

Mike Buck

Western Wayne

6—2

2001

Don McDonough

Western Wayne

6—2

2003

Matt Lyons

Holy Cross

6—1

2024

POLE VAULT

Ryan Wilkes

Valley View

16-6

(State Class 3A Champion)

2015

Jim Corse

Susquehanna

15-4

1990

Ryan Atcavage

Western Wayne

15-2

(State Class 2A Champion)

2017

Sean Burns

Delaware Valley

15-1

2011

Frank Krantz

Lakeland

14-6

1989

Joe LaBarbera

Montrose

14-6

2004

Ed Druffner

Scranton Prep

14-5

1995

Pat Callahan

Abington Heights

14-4

2009

Joe Nally

Mountain View

13-6

2016

Thomas Ware

Holy Cross

13-6

2015

Connor Barnes

Wallenpaupack

13-3

2019

Andrew Barbolish

Lackawanna Trail

13-0

2010

Lane Schaffer

Blue Ridge

13-0

1998

Wesley Myers

Scranton

13-0

2015

Andrew Dudzinski

North Pocono

12—10

1998

Bayley Grizzanti

Carbondale Area

12—9

2021

David Galinski

Honesdale

12—7

2014

Phil Davitt

Mid Valley

12—6

1992

Jeremy Schwartztrauber

Elk Lake

12—6

2012

Mark Capooci

Dunmore

12—3

1990

John Plisko

Riverside

12—0

2015

BJ Tucker

West Scranton

11—9

1991