HS TRACK AND FIELD: District 2 qualifiers for PIAA Championships
CLASS 2A
GIRLS
3200 Relay: Lakeland (Emily Black, Faith Wormuth, Morgan Lutz, Kirsten Navich) 10:07.22 22 of 25
100 Hurdles: Chloe Diaz (MON) 15.70 13 of 26
100: Isabella Granteed (HR) 12.46 15 of 30
1600: Carissa Flynn (MtV) 5:21.72 21 of 28
400 Relay: Holy Redeemer (McKenzie Chimock, Aleese Stair, Jane Gillespie, Isabella Granteed) 49.48 4 of 29
400 Relay (50.80): Montrose (Carly Frey, Gracie Dalton Sadie Jones, Chloe Diaz) 50.55 22 of 29
400: Kate Korty (CAR) 58.85 10 of 28
300 Hurdles: Chloe Diaz (MON) 46.30 6 of 29
300 Hurdles (47.64): Natalie Talluto (MV) 46.47 8 of 29
800: Kate Korty (CAR) 2:17.51 5 of 25
800 (2:20.60): Avery Kozerski (HR) 2:19.26 8 of 25
200: Isabella Granteed (HR) 26.05 21 of 30
3200: Carissa Flynn (MtV) 11:26.05 8 of 26
3200 (11:35.00): Emily Black (LAK) 11:34.24 14 of 26
1600 Relay: Holy Redeemer (Jane Gillespie, Emily Krevey, Avery Chepolis, Avery Kozerski) 4:08.38 12 of 25
Shot put: Katie McGlynn (EL) 34-6 20 of 25
Discus: Allyson Brodie (HAN) 101-3 21 of 25
Javelin: Kaylyn Davis (LAK) 117-1 15 of 24
Long jump: Olivia Haines (WW) 17-0¼ 17 of 24
Long jump (16-11): Sophia Lenza (LL) 16-11 18 of 24
Triple jump: Eva Carachilo (HC) 34-10¾ 29 of 32
High jump: Naomi Rude (LAK) 4-10 t23 of 27
Pole vault: Maura Michalczyk (DUN) 11-0 t9 of 26
Pole vault (10-6): Katie Skirpan (WW) 11-0 t9 of 26
BOYS
3200 Relay: Lake-Lehman (Stephen Martin, Nicco Diana, Finn Cronin, Ben Wruk) 8:14.87 15 of 27
110 Hurdles: Cael Krushnowski (RIV) 16.28 23 of 26
100: Victor Holt (MV) 11.44 38 of 38
1600: Kendel Jones (EL) 4:28.24 19 of 37
400 Relay: Mid Valley (Mason Vinansky, Victor Holt, Timothy Kramer, Jordan Chmielewski) 43.75 16 of 33
400: Cory Domiano (DUN) 50.21 8 of 25
300 Hurdles: Robert Carrelle (WW) 41.35 25 of 29
800: Tommy Clark (DUN) 1:59.51 26 of 33
200: Victor Holt (MV) 22.77 28 of 32
3200: Daniel Danilovitz (RIV) 9:23.27 5 of 31
3200 (9:48.01): Kendel Jones (EL) 9:27.37 6 of 31
1600 Relay: Dunmore (Gabe Franek, Dom DeSando, Cory Domiano, Tommy Clark) 3:27.99 16 of 30
Shot put: Evan Dean (WW) 45-5 19 of 25
Discus: Lyndon Bello (LAK) 148-1 9 of 26
Javelin: Will Taylor (RIV) 170-10 7 of 24
Long jump: Seth Berry (LL) 22-4¼ 8 of 26
Triple jump: Kevin Vincent (HC) 44-3½ 6 of 25
Triple jump (44-0): Wyatt Johnson (EL) 44-0¾ 8 of 25
High jump: Matt Lyons (HC) 6-1 t15 of 24
Pole vault: Robert Carrelle (WW) 12-6 16 of 18
------------
CLASS 3A
GIRLS
3200 Relay: Abington Heights (Maggie Coleman, Marygrace Sabatini, Reese Morgan, Emma Horsley) 9:31.06 18 of 30
100 Hurdles: Emma Simmons (DV) 15.67 24 of 26
100: Aria Messner (PA) 12.53 28 of 30
1600: Brenna Dahlgren (HON) 5:13.56 30 of 32
400 Relay: Pittston Area (Ali Butcher, Jenna Grieco, Annika Lien, Aria Messner) 49.54 32 of 35
400: Gabriella Bredbenner (HAZ) 58.25 21 of 32
400 (58.62): Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 58.51 24 of 32
400 (58.62): Gracie Coyne (DAL) 58.55 26 of 32
300 Hurdles: Ella McKernan (WA) 45.00 11 of 30
800: Ella McKernan (WA) 2:15.18 17 of 32
200: Kaitlyn Kravitz (NP) 26.12 33 of 36
3200: Anna Pucilowski (AH) 11:05.09 21 of 32
3200 (11:08.00): Madison Hedglin (DAL) 11:07.69 27 of 32
1600 Relay: Dallas (Gracie Coyne, Ava Puskar, Julia Natilus, Trinity Basara) 4:01.54 28 of 31
Shot put: Morgan Langdon (DAL) 35-4¾ 20 of 25
Discus: Peyton Fox (SP) 116-3 15 of 25
Javelin: Emma Miller (VV) 128-9 7 of 26
Javelin (122-0): Erika Badner (WAL) 124-6 13 of 26
Long jump: Aria Messner (PA) 19-2½ 1 of 25
Triple jump: Sophia Shults (HAZ) 36-11¼ 15 of 33
Triple jump (36-6): Liliana Coe (DV) 36-9 21 of 33
Triple jump (36-6): Tomara Seid (AH) 36-8¾ 22 of 33
High jump: Grayce Grazio (CRE) 5-5 t3 of 31
High jump (5-3): Aria Messner (PA) 5-3 t8 of 31
Pole vault: Sarah Shipton (CRE) 11-6 t6 of 23
Pole vault (11-6): Hannah LaFave (NP) 11-6 t6 of 23
BOYS
3200 Relay: Pittston Area (Caden Boettiger, Brady Tucker, Jakob Mead, Preston Klem) 8:08.68 29 of 31
110 Hurdles: Colin Manley (WS) 14.69 14 of 30
110 Hurdles (15.07): Charles McClain (DV) 14.83 22 of 30
100: Ty Wilkerson (BER) 11.16 36 of 38
1600: Aiden Janowicz (WAL) 4:19.77 29 of 37
400 Relay: Berwick (Caleb May, Kaden Hickman, Alex Estrella, Ty Wilkerson) 43.66 30 of 32
400: DJ Rogers (AH) 50.76 28 of 30
300 Hurdles: Jhaven Sims (SCR) 40.55 27 of 29
800: Preston Klem (PA) 1:57.61 27 of 32
200: George Jennings (CRE) 22.60 33 of 35
3200: Aidan Graff (SCR) 9:31.14 28 of 32
1600 Relay: Abington Heights (Jack Sorensen, Hamza Mirza, Sean Rooney, DJ Rogers) 3:28.29 26 of 29
Shot put: Harrison Snyder (BER) 52-1 20 of 26
Discus: Ben Ostroski (WAL) 163-6 8 of 28
Discus (153-0): Tyler Yakaboski (WAL) 159-7 14 of 28
Javelin: Samuell Guzman (HAZ) 207-5 1 of 24
Long jump: Ty Wilkerson (BER) 22-0¼ 24 of 29
Triple jump: Andrew Lupinski (TUN) 44-1 19 of 26
High jump: Will Lupinski (TUN) 6-1 t25 of 26
Pole vault: Darren Seiwell (HAZ) 13-0 t19 of 23
STATE QUALIFIERS: All champions; And those who met the qualifying standard in parentheses.