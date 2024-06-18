HS TRACK AND FIELD: Carbondale Area's Korty wins title at adidas Nationals

Kate Korty returned to the medal stand, but this time she reached the top step.

After claiming a pair of medals at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships on Memorial Day weekend, the Carbondale Area junior raced and won gold in the 800-meter run in the National Elite Division at the adidas Nationals on Sunday at the Marcus T. Johnson Track Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The adidas meet has two divisions, which include the Championship and the National Elite for high school athletes. There are also divisions for freshmen and middle school athletes.

Korty, who won a silver medal in the 800 and a seventh-place medal in the 400 at the PIAA meet in late May, finished first in her race at the national meet with a time of 2 minutes, 15.92 seconds, which was just off her school-record time of 2:15.82.

"I am very happy, and it was a good race," Korty said. "I thought maybe I could have gone a little faster, but overall I am very happy with my performance.

"It was really exciting. I had never been to a race that big before. The atmosphere was really intense, and to race against runners from all across the country was really cool."

Korty got out in the first 400 meters of the race in 1:08.7 and trailed Atara Robinson from Venice, Florida, who set an intense pace at 1:06.3. But on the second lap, Korty finished strong and crossed ahead of Jaayah Jenkins from Maryland, who finished second in 2:16.04. Robinson was third in 2:17.71.

"It was pretty hot, and that was affecting me a little bit because I am not used to running in the heat," Korty said. "When we started, there was a lot of pushing and shoving for position. I wasn't really too worried after the first lap. At about the last 100 meters, I made my move, took the lead and started sprinting from there."

Korty plans to take time off now before preparing for the fall sports season. She competes in cross country for Forest City.

There were other athletes from Lackawanna Track Conference schools who also competed at the adidas meet.

North Pocono's Kevin Wickizer jumped up to the 400 hurdles at the championship meet and finished 65th of 73 in the National Elite Division. He finished in a time of 1:03.01. In Pennsylvania, track athletes race in the 300 hurdles during the season. Alex Dunn from Rustburg, Virginia, won the title with a time of 56.12.

Dunmore's Maura Michalczyk, who will attend Bucknell University, finished tied for fifth in the National Elite Unseeded Division of the girls pole vault. She cleared a height of 11-0 on her third attempt and went out at 11-6 to tie with Karis Wixted from Glen Allen, Virginia. Four other competitors also cleared 11-0, but made fewer attempts.

Victoria Freeland from Hoschton, Georgia, Sloan Daeley from Commerce, Georgia, and Elsie Krodel from Newburgh, Indiana, each shared first place at 11-0, and Sydney Cent finished fourth.