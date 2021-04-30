HS TENNIS: Abington Heights set to defend District 2 Class 3A team title

Joby Fawcett, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
Apr. 30—Abington Heights is putting the recent past behind it.

After losing the Lackawanna League championship against rival Scranton Prep, the Comets are focused on the challenges in front of them as the District 2

Class 3A Tennis Team Tournament starts Monday.

Abington Heights, which has won seven straight titles in Class 3A, is the top seed with a 12-1 record and opens at home against eighth-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area (2-5) at 4 p.m. The higher-seeded teams in both the Class 3A and Class 2A tournaments host first-round and quarterfinal matches. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for May 5 at Kirby Park.

"We are all very excited," said Christman, who is 13-0 this season. "We had a tough loss, but it is time to reset the mind and get back to playing like we did all season. We have been working really hard for this. We have to stay focused and cheer each other on like we have all season. We have great relationships with each other on this team.

"This is very important to us, because Abington Heights has such a great history and defending our title is big and something I have looked forward to since I joined the team."

Abington Heights won the 2019 championship in a play-back match against Scranton in the last tournament held. The 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both Sam Weis, who plays at No. 1 singles, and Adam Vale, the Comets' No. 3 singles player, contributed to that title. Weis won his match at No. 3 singles and Vale teamed with Jake Rosenstein to win at No. 1 doubles that spring.

"Obviously, I was disappointed after losing to Scranton Prep because we had that 27-match win streak snapped, but our main goal is always to win the district title and move onto the state tournament," said Weis, who is 9-4 this season. "We know we have strong opponents ahead of us. We are going to be practicing every day and we are going to be ready."

Abington Heights is the favorite, but second-seeded Crestwood (8-1) is a strong contender. The Comets open with a home match against Berwick (3-7) and already own a 3-2 win in the regular season. Ben Ziegler, Kurt Grenzberg and Alex Covelens are the singles players for Crestwood.

West Scranton (8-5) is the No. 3 seed and is led by John Sinclair at No. 1 singles. The Invaders host North Pocono (3-8) on Monday at 4 p.m. in a rematch of a clash they won, 4-1, earlier this season.

Delaware Valley (6-6), the No. 4 seed, hosts fifth-seeded Wallenpaupack (5-6-1) in the quarterfinals. Wallenpaupack beat the Warriors, 3-2, in the regular season.

Class 2A

Scranton Prep (13-0) powers into the Class 2A tournament as the undefeated Lackawanna League champion.

The Cavaliers are led by the singles lineup of Matt Tressler (10-2), Ethan Borick (12-1) and James Cawley (12-1) and will try to recapture the championship after losing in the quarterfinals to Dallas in 2019. They will host the winner of today's first-round match that has No. 9 MMI Prep (5-5) at No. 8 at Wyoming Area (5-4) at 4 p.m.

Dallas, the Wyoming Valley Conference champion, enters the tournament undefeated. Dan Flynn, Danny Dudick and Steven Miller led the Mountaineers to the WVC title. They host Valley View (8-5) on Monday at 4 p.m.

Honesdale (10-3) hosts defending champion Wyoming Seminary (7-2) at 4 p.m. Ethan Rickard, Noah Theobald and Brady Hanson helped the Hornets improve from a 7-8 season in 2019.

Dunmore, which only lost to Scranton Prep and Abington Heights in the regular season, hosts sixth-seeded Holy Redeemer on Monday at 4 p.m. The Bucks, like Honesdale, bumped up their record from 8-7 in 2019 and all three singles players, David Day (7-6), Billy Portanova (8-5) and Nicky Chiaro, (9-4) had solid seasons.

DISTRICT 2 TEAM TENNIS

CLASS 3A

Monday's quarterfinals

8-Wilkes Barre Area (2-5) at 1-Abington Heights (12-1), 4 p.m.

5-Wallenpaupack (5-6-1) at 4-Delaware Valley (6-6), 4 p.m.

6-North Pocono (3-8) at 3-West Scranton (8-5), 4 p.m.

7-Berwick (3-7) at 2-Crestwood (8-1), 4 p.m.

Wednesday's semifinals

at Kirby Park

Quarterfinal winners, 11 a.m.

Wednesday's final

at Kirby Park

Semifinal winners, 45 minutes following semifinals

DISTRICT 2 TEAM TENNIS

CLASS 2A

Friday's First round

9-MMI Prep (5-5) at 8-Wyoming Area (5-4), 4 p.m.

Monday's quarterfinals

MMI Prep/Wyoming Area winner at 1-Scranton Prep (13-0), 4 p.m.

5-Wyoming Seminary (7-2) at 4-Honesdale (10-3), 4 p.m.

6-Holy Redeemer (5-3) at 3-Dunmore (11-2), 4 p.m.

7-Valley View (8-5) at 2-Dallas (9-0), 4 p.m.

Wednesday's semifinals

at Kirby Park

Quarterfinal winners, 1 p.m.

Wednesday's final

at Kirby Park

Semifinal winners, 45 minutes following semifinals

