HS TENNIS: 2024 District 2 Team Championship Tournament Pairings
2024 DISTRICT 2 TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
CLASS 3A
Wednesday's quarterfinals
8-West Scranton (3-9) at 1-Abington Heights (11-0), 4 p.m.
5-Scranton (6-5) at 4-Valley View (7-4), 4 p.m.
6-Wyoming Valley West (4-7) at 3-Crestwood (8-3), 4 p.m.
7-Wilkes-Barre Area (3-8) at 2-Delaware Valley (9-3), 4 p.m.
Friday
at Kirby Park
Semifinals, 12:45 p.m.
Final, 3 p.m.
------------
CLASS 2A
Wednesday's quarterfinals
8-Dunmore (5-6) at 1-Wyoming Seminary (11-0), 4 p.m.
5-Holy Cross (9-3) at 4-MMI Prep (11-2), 4 p.m.
6-Holy Redeemer (9-5) at 3-Dallas (9-2), 4 p.m.
7-Tunkhannock (6-5) at 2-Scranton Prep (11-1), 4 p.m.
Friday
at Kirby Park
Semifinals, 11:30 a.m.
Final, 2:30 p.m.