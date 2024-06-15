HS SOFTBALL: Senior stars to play in Field of Dreams Game

Senior all-star players from the Lackawanna League will have a chance to put their talents on display for a final time representing their teams in the Field of Dreams Softball Game.

The game will take place Sunday, June 30 at 5 p.m. at the University of Scranton’s Magis Field.

Sixteen of the Lackawanna League’s 24 schools will be represented. Each team will feature 15 players. Senior players were nominated by their respective coaches, and then the league coaches were given the opportunity to vote for the best players by position.

Teams were selected according to long-time Lackawanna League rivalries and will wear the colors of the game’s host.

Players from Abington Heights, Dunmore, Honesdale, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Old Forge, Lackawanna Trail and West Scranton will play for the White Team. Players from Blue Ridge, Holy Cross, Mountain View, North Pocono, Riverside, Valley View, Wallenpaupack and Western Wayne will play for the Purple Team.

Team White will be led by the overall top vote-getter, outfielder Chiara Zavislak of Mid Valley. Dunmore placed four players on the team as Allie Dempsey, Tristan Canavan, Molly Gatto and Sophia Summa were selected. Old Forge has three players in Talia Piragas, Karen Sickle and Meghan Marianelli.

Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail each had two players selected. Lindsey Tasker and Riley Knott will represent the Lady Comets, and Sami Duffy and Cloe Van Fleet will represent the Lady Lions. Amelia Noll of West Scranton, Madelyn Sheppard of Lakeland and Makayla Cobourn of Honesdale round out the Team White roster.

Dunmore’s Ryan Ferguson will manage Team White.

Team Purple will be led by Riverside’s Alyssa Fox, Zoey Zimorowicz and Paige Kelly. Wallenpaupack also had three players selected: Hunter Myers, Emily Sterner and Wren Federick.

Three other schools had multiple selections as well.

Valley View has Ally and Tessa Stafursky; Holy Cross has Mia Scalese and Allison Ross; and North Pocono’s Alexia Charles and Kylie Mastillo will play for Team Purple.

Trinity Graboske of Western Wayne, Kendal Farthing of Blue Ridge, and Vanessa Harvey of Mountain View round out the roster for Team Purple.

Holy Cross manager Joe Ross will coach Team Purple.

Admission to the game is $5 and the proceeds will benefit the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative. Gates open at 4 p.m.

The game is sponsored by Lackawanna County, in partnership with the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative, and the University of Scranton.