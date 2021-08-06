HS SOFTBALL: McAlester ready for the next chapter in the 2021 season

Aug. 6—There hasn't been much downtime in McAlester softball's offseason.

The Lady Buffs began summer ball in June, but saw a lot of cancelations because of rain. In July, they joined with many other area teams playing in the McAlester summer league at the Pittsburg County Softball Complex — all to earn valuable game experience ahead of the season.

"We have been really busy this summer," coach Kelleya Cox said. "We didn't play as much as I would have liked, because of the rain. But since (July) 15, we've been practicing and going at it hard."

Cox said she's like the way her team has progressed over the summer, and said they're still building to getting better every day.

"Things are looking good," she said. "Defensively, our pitching is going to have to be more consistent, for sure. We're not going to be a team that going to go out there and count on strikeouts, which that's okay, because you don't have to...But you do have to have a good defense behind your pitcher if she hits locations."

Offensively, Cox said it's going to be important for her team to relax and come ready each time they step up to the plate.

"We've got to be able to hit," Cox said. "Some are putting way too much pressure on themselves...But like we've said, yesterday's home runs don't win ballgames. You've still got to go out there and play the game and just go out there and have fun."

Cox said the Lady Buffs have been doing a great job of putting in the work and being committed to learning as much as they can about the game.

"Practice is where you get better, and if you improve just one percent, that's 365 percent in a year. So we should improve a little bit," she said.

McAlester will open its season on Aug. 9 with a home tilt against Stigler. The Lady Buffs will play four games in five days, and will see their first district opponent quickly in game two.

"We're hitting the ground hard," Cox said. "We expect these girls to go out and have a lot of success this season. They're a really good group of girls, and we're excited for them."

McAlester will once again see action from experienced seniors Lexi Zurovetz, Elizabeth Milligan, Allison Bond, and Stevie Stinchcomb, and Cox said she thinks they'll all have good seasons.

She also mentioned the rest of her young team, filled with 22 total players ready to take to the diamond. And that youth learning the game in real time is one of Cox's favorite parts of being a coach.

"I love building programs, and I love when they have those 'a-ha!' moments," she said. "They're going to be good if they stick with it, and be coachable, and learn the game...some of them have a whole lot of potential to help us out."

At the end of the day, Cox reiterated a point she made last season. The Lady Buffs are growing and learning together. Cox thinks the future will be very bright for these young ladies, and she's excited to see what they can become.

"We're still writing our story," she said with a smile. "Make this chapter really exciting. You're building your character still, and make that character a great character and one that's exciting to watch.

"It's a lot of fun, and I enjoy it."

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.