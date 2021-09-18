HS SOFTBALL: Local teams preparing for district play

Sep. 18—The playoffs are fast approaching.

The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association fast-pitch softball playoffs will be taking place next week — with games to be wrapped up by September 25 — and local teams from across the area are preparing for the first step of postseason play.

One of those local teams is the Pittsburg Lady Panthers, who have racked up 17 wins heading into the Firelake Festival scheduled for this weekend, and have been explosive on offense throughout the season.

The Lady Panthers as a team are averaging .395 from the plate, and boast a lineup of four players batting for at least .400 on the season with Camryn Graham, Raina Meashintubby, Tori Kilburn, and Trinity Wiseman — who leads the team with a .565 average.

Aspen Duvall, Catyn Graham, Rhyan Johnston, and Katie Allen follow closely behind, each averaging more than .345 on the season.

Camryn Graham also leads the team in the circle, recording 102 strikeouts in more than 100 innings pitched for a 4.35 ERA.

Pittsburg will be playing host to Stringtown and fellow Pitt 8 Conference member Indianola.

The Warriorettes have a record of 16-14, with wins over teams such as Savanna, New Lima, Quinton, and Haileyville.

When Pittsburg and Indianola last faced off during the Pitt 8 Conference Festival on Aug. 30, the Lady Panthers took the 11-1 win.

Stringtown last faced off against Pittsburg on Sept. 10, where the Lady Panthers were victorious 12-0.

Here are the district assignments for area Class A-B fast-pitch softball teams:

CLASS A

DISTRICT 8

Stuart (host), Crowder

DISTRICT 28

Quinton, Porum (host), Liberty

CLASS B

DISTRICT 15

Kiowa (host), Haileyville, Milburn

DISTRICT 20

Pittsburg (host), Indianola, Stringtown

