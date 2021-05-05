HS SOCCER: McAlester advances in playoff shootout win

May 5—The Lady Buffs have made history — again.

McAlester battled with Collinsville on the road in its historic first playoff game in program history on Tuesday, with the Lady Buffs taking the 4-1 shootout win after the game ended in a 1-1 tie — earning the first postseason win in McAlester history.

The two teams battled, with neither team willing to relent, and it was that tenacity led to a scoreless tie at the half.

In the second half, both teams were able to strike, with Addy Nooner putting the Lady Buffs on the board.

But Collinsville would find its way into the net as well, and McAlester saw itself tied 1-1 with the Lady Cardinals at the end of regulation to force overtime.

In overtime, the Lady Buffs continued to attack against the Lady Cardinals. But once again, neither team allowed a score — prompting the match to come down to penalty kicks.

And in a nail-biting finish, the Lady Buffs would outscore and outlast Collinsville thanks to goals by Caity Clark, Nooner, and Allison Bond, with three dramatic, game-sealing saves from Emma Harrison to notch their first-ever playoff victory.

McAlester will now advance to the second round of the playoffs on Friday to face off against Bishop Kelley, who moved into the next round after a 6-0 win over Coweta on Tuesday.

