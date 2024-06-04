HS scoreboard (6-3-24)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason baseball and softball on Monday including a sectional final win from Mahomet-Seymour baseball over Central, along with super-sectional losses from the Bulldogs and Mt. Zion softball.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A Millikin Super-Sectional

Waterloo 4, Mt. Zion 1

BASEBALL

Class 3A Rochester Sectional Final at Monticello

Mahomet-Seymour 5, Central 4

Class 3A Millikin Super-Sectional

Highland 6, Mahomet-Seymour 3

