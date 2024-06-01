HS scoreboard (5-31-24)
PEORIA (WCIA) — Watch highlights and see all the scores from state semifinal Friday in Class 1A and 2A baseball and softball with seven area teams starting the day with state title dreams still intact.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A State Semifinals
Ridgewood 4, Villa Grove 1
Illini Bluffs 3, Trico 0
Class 2A State Semifinals
North Boone 2, Auburn 0
Carterville 1, Taylor Ridge Rockridge 0 F/10
Class 3A Charleston Sectional Final
Mt. Zion 4, Glenwood 2
BASEBALL
Class 1A State Semifinals
Altamont 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2
Ottawa Marquette 9, Jacksonville Routt 3
Class 2A State Semifinals
Maroa-Forsyth 11, Newman Central Catholic 1 F/5
Effingham St. Anthony 12, Wilmington 1 F/6
