HS scoreboard (5-30-24)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school playoff sports on Thursday including Williamsville soccer’s state semifinal win, punching their ticket to the Class 1A state title game on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 1A State Semifinals
Williamsville 1, Chicago University 0
