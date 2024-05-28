HS scoreboard (5-27-24)
(WCIA) — Super Monday saw teams across Central Illinois play for a chance at the state finals.
SOFTBALL
Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional: Villa Grove 5, Serena 2
Class 1A Johnston City Super-Sectional: Trico 5, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 3
Class 2A Millikin Super-Sectional: Auburn 12, St. Anthony 2
BASEBALL
Class 1A Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional: GCMS 3, Wethersfield-Annawann 0
Class 1A SIU Super-Sectional: Altamont 7, Hardin County 6
Class 1A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional: Jacksonville Routt 4, Father McGivney 1
Class 2A Lincoln Land Super-Sectional: Maroa-Forsyth 10, Litchfield 4
Class 2A SIU Super-Sectional: St. Anthony 5, Mt. Carmel 0
