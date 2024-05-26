Advertisement

HS scoreboard (5-25-24)

(WCIA) — High school baseball and softball teams battled on supersectional Saturday.

BASEBALL

Maroa-Forsyth 5, Monticello 0

Gibson City Melvin-Sibley 7, Mt. Pulaski 1

Jacksonville Routt 12, Delavan 0

Altamont 5, South Central 4

Litchfield 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1

St. Anthony 2, Teutopolis 1

Glenwood 8, Mt. Zion 4

Central 2, Lincoln 1

Mahomet-Seymour 4, Bloomington 3

SOFTBALL

St. Anthony 1, Normal U-High 0

Villa Grove 3, LeRoy 2

Auburn 4, Olympia 3

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Williamsville 1, Alleman 0

Glenwood 2, Pleasant Plains 1

Althoff Catholic 1, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0

