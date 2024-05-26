HS scoreboard (5-25-24)
(WCIA) — High school baseball and softball teams battled on supersectional Saturday.
BASEBALL
Maroa-Forsyth 5, Monticello 0
Gibson City Melvin-Sibley 7, Mt. Pulaski 1
Jacksonville Routt 12, Delavan 0
Altamont 5, South Central 4
Litchfield 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 1
St. Anthony 2, Teutopolis 1
Glenwood 8, Mt. Zion 4
Central 2, Lincoln 1
Mahomet-Seymour 4, Bloomington 3
SOFTBALL
St. Anthony 1, Normal U-High 0
Villa Grove 3, LeRoy 2
Auburn 4, Olympia 3
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Williamsville 1, Alleman 0
Glenwood 2, Pleasant Plains 1
Althoff Catholic 1, Sacred Heart-Griffin 0
