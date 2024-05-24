HS scoreboard (5-23-24)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason sports on Thursday including Charleston softball’s regional title win over Central.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional Final
Charleston 8, Central 6
Class 3A Glenwood Regional Final
Glenwood 10, Jacksonville 0
Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional Final
Mt. Zion 13, Danville 0 F/5
Class 3A Rochester Regional Final
Rochester 3, Springfield 2
BASEBALL
Class 3A Lincoln Regional
Central 3, Centennial 1
Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Bloomington 10, Rantoul 0
