HS scoreboard (5-23-24)

bret beherns

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason sports on Thursday including Charleston softball’s regional title win over Central.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional Final

Charleston 8, Central 6

Class 3A Glenwood Regional Final

Glenwood 10, Jacksonville 0

Class 3A Mt. Zion Regional Final

Mt. Zion 13, Danville 0 F/5

Class 3A Rochester Regional Final

Rochester 3, Springfield 2

BASEBALL

Class 3A Lincoln Regional

Central 3, Centennial 1

Class 3A Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Bloomington 10, Rantoul 0

