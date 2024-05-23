HS scoreboard (5-22-24)
WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason sports on Wednesday including baseball wins from Maroa-Forsyth over St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello over Westville at the Millikin Sectional.
BASEBALL
Class 2A Millikin Sectional
Maroa-Forsyth 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 3
Monticello 2, Westville 0
Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.