HS scoreboard (5-22-24)

bret beherns

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school postseason sports on Wednesday including baseball wins from Maroa-Forsyth over St. Joseph-Ogden and Monticello over Westville at the Millikin Sectional.

BASEBALL

Class 2A Millikin Sectional

Maroa-Forsyth 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 3

Monticello 2, Westville 0

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.