HS scoreboard (5-17-24)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Friday including regional final softball and soccer from across the area including video from Central soccer’s crosstown rivalry win over Centennial, Villa Grove softball and Meridian softball.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2A Urbana Regional Final

Central 3, Centennial 1

Class 2A Glenwood Regional Final

Glenwood 3, Springfield 2

Class 2A Charleston Regional Final

Mattoon 2, Mascoutah 1

Class 1A Williamsville Sectional

Williamsville 7, Monmouth-Roseville 0

SOFTBALL

Class 1A Villa Grove Regional Final

Villa Grove 11, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1 F/6

Class 2A Effingham St. Anthony Regional Final

St. Anthony 6, Teutopolis 4

Class 2A Pleasant Plains Regional Final

Auburn 1, Carlinville 0 F/8

Class 2A Normal U-High Regional Final

Normal U-High 2, Meridian 0

Class 2A Olympia Regional Final

Olympia 7, Williamsville 2

Class 2A Watseka Regional Final

Herscher 6, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 2

Class 2A Westville Regional Final

Marshall 1, Westville 0

