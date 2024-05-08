HS Rewind: Hopewell, Charlotte-area teams flex muscle in first round of state playoffs

Hopewell High School won its sixth straight game in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs Tuesday, beating Palisades 5-4.

The Huskies had to fight for it, however.

Palisades led 1-0 after the top of the first and tied the game at 2 in the second. Hough scored two runs in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead, but Palisades answered with two runs in the top of sixth.

But after holding Palisades scoreless in the top of the seventh — the final inning of regulation — Hopewell scored in the bottom of the seventh to win.

Palisades senior Jayce Leflore had two of his team’s three hits.

Quick Links

Hough girls cruise past Hopewell, win league soccer title

NCHSAA, NCISAA baseball, softball scores, schedules

NCHSAA, NCISAA lacrosse, soccer, tennis scores, schedules

Two new teams join Observer’s Sweet 16 baseball poll

Charlotte Catholic pitcher Mason Child thinks his team could be a playoff surprise

3 Mecklenburg teams, one from Rock Hill feature in Charlotte Kickoff Night

Baseball recaps

Myers Park 14, Butler 4: The Mustangs, coming off Friday’s emotional win over South Mecklenburg in the SoMECK tournament final, ran away from Butler in a first round win. The Mustangs scored 10 runs in the first three innings.

Weddington 7, Glenn 3: After taking a 4-0 lead in the first four innings, Weddington allowed 2 to Glenn in the top of the fifth before exploding for three more in the bottom of the sixth.

Weddington had 11 hits for the game.

Charlotte Catholic 4, East Forsyth 3: Catholic (20-8) backed up its Southwestern 4A tournament championship win over Providence with its fourth straight win in the first round of the playoffs. Catholic scored the tying run and the winning run in the final inning of regulation — on its last regulation at bat. Senior Nathan Schwartz had two RBIs for the Cougars.

Marvin Ridge 6, Northwest Guilford 4: The Mavericks rallied from a 3-1 deficit after the first inning and from 4-3 down after four. Marvin Ridge scored three runs in the final inning of regulation, the seventh, to win. Marvin Ridge out-hit Northwest Guilford 12-3.

Cuthbertson 8, East Mecklenburg 0: Cuthbertson, No. 1 in The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll, won its 11th straight game, pounding out 11 hits. Cavalier pitches allowed two hits.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

David Barker, South Mecklenburg baseball: In a 13-3 win over Hickory Ridge, Barker was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, a home run and a run scored.

Edgar Johnson, Myers Park baseball: In a 14-4 win over Butler, Johnson was 2 for 2 with four RBIs, a double and three runs scored. Teammate Evan Howard, a freshman, had three RBIs.

Lake Norman Charter boys’ lacrosse: Down 12-8 to rival Christ The King with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in a third round playoff game, the Knights scored four straight goals to tie the game with 60 seconds left. Lake Norman Charter got a fifth goal to win it with 20 seconds left, 13-12.

Colin Salema, Providence golf: Shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the N.C. 4A Western Regional championship.

Natalya Solo, Porter Ridge softball: In a 10-0 win over Mallard Creek, Solo allowed one hit and struck out 17. She was 3 for 3 from the plate with two RBIs and a double.

Softball Recaps

Myers Park 10, Hopewell 0: The Mustangs scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open. Myers Park out-hit Hopewell 11-1.

Cuthbertson 5, Davie County 3: Alexis Juhl led the Cavaliers, going 3 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs.

Porter Ridge 10, Mallard Creek 0: The Pirates got an easy win in the first round of the playoffs, led by Brooklyn Green (2 for 4, three RBIs, double), Cora Ferron (two RBIs), Salo and CJ Moore (two RBIs).

Golf: Charlotte Catholic takes 4A regional

Charlotte Catholic had a team total of 287 points to take the NCHSAA 4A Western Regional in Taylorsville by four shots over Hough.

Ardrey Kell beat Providence in a one-hole playoff to win the third and final spot for next week’s N.C. 4A state championship.

Providence’s Colin Salema shot a 3-under-par 69 to win the title by one stroke of Charlotte Catholic’s Will Hartman.