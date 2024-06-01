HS POWERLIFTING: Abington Heights senior Gercken competes for U.S. at World Bench Press Championships

Amelia Gercken concluded her high school powerlifting career at the United States Powerlifting Team at the International Powerlifting Federation World Bench Press Competition in Austin, Texas.

She finished fifth in her first competition in the Junior Division with three successful lifts in the 76 kilogram weight class, with a maximum lift of 75 kilograms (165 pounds) only days before she graduates from Abington Heights.

Frederique Ubaghs of the Netherlands won the class with a maximum lift of 100 kilograms.

"It really is an honorable experience," Gercken said. "It gives me an idea of where I am in the sport. This was my third world meet, and with each one, I gained more confidence and learned different ideas and things I know will help me. I got to meet more and more people and really grow as a lifter.

"It's really nice to have some success like this considering I just started in the sport in my sophomore year. I feel truly honored to represent my country."

Gercken, who previously competed at the sub-junior level, won an IPF World Bench Press Championships in Sun City, South Africa, in the 76 kilogram (165 pounds) weight class with a winning lift of 72.5 kilograms in 2023.

This season, Gercken pressed 65 kilograms, then 70 kilograms, and finally 75 kilograms on her first attempts.

"I definitely exceeded my expectations going in," Gercken said. "This is my first year in the Junior Division, and I was competing against 23-year-olds, so I am happy with my lifts."

She captured gold this season at the Pennsylvania Teen Championships at Parkland High School in her weight class, posting a squat of 320 pounds, a bench press of 165 pounds, and a deadlift of 300 pounds for a total of 785 pounds.

Also, Gercken finished second in the Girls Raw Varsity 76 kilogram weight class at the 2024 Powerlifting America High School National Championships in New Orleans. There she had a squat of 147.5 kilograms (325.2 pounds), a bench press of 72.5 kilograms (160 pounds), and a deadlift of 137.5 kilograms (303.1 pounds), for a total of 357.5 kilograms (788 pounds) to help lead Abington Heights to the girls team title.

Gercken will attend Wilkes University in the fall and intends to continue her powerlifting career by possibly even starting a program.

"Powerlifting is definitely a different community," Gercken said. "I played soccer and volleyball, and with those sports there are, of course, team bonds. The powerlifting team is very different. You go from state to state and country to country, and I got the opportunity to meet so many people from across the country and from all over the world. The sport took me to Romania and South Africa, and I have gone to Texas, Arizona, New York, and Illinois. It has really given me an incredible experience. You make a lot of connections within the sport, you learn from others, and you network. It's really been great."

Gercken credits much of her success to longtime Abington Heights powerlifting coach Claude Welcome. He also competed at the championships in the Masters 4 Division and finished second in the 93 kilogram weight class. He had a bench press of 135 kilograms (297.6 pounds). Stanislaw Mentel of Poland won the title with a lift of 182.5 kilograms (402.3 pounds).

"In our high school, I have never had a coach so dedicated to a sport," Gercken said. "Claude has so much experience, and he has allowed me to grow and develop in this sport. He has opened so many doors for everyone on the team. I couldn't say enough about what he has done for me. I am really thankful."