HS NOTEBOOK: New volleyball teams improving; Tennis postseason dates; Field hockey teams off to good starts

Sep. 11—The expansion of girls volleyball has created an exciting time in the Lackawanna League this fall.

Last week, Mid Valley, one of the four new programs that are official members of the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association, picked up the first win in its history last week against West Scranton, which is also a new team in the league.

Mid Valley plays at Forest City on Tuesday and at home against Elk Lake on Thursday.

Earlier this season, Lakeland, which is playing as an exhibition program with a limited schedule, won its first two matches. The Lady Chiefs (2-1) defeated West Scranton, 3-2, and Mid Valley, 3-2.

They are expected to join the league officially next fall.

Lakeland plays home against Dunmore on Tuesday.

Valley View and Scranton are the other newcomers to the league, which will grow to 16 teams when Lakeland becomes a member.

Also last week, Blue Ridge celebrated its successes.

Libby Zick accomplished a perfect serving set for the second time in her career in a match against Valley View. On Saturday, she led the Lady Raiders to the Tunkhannock Tournament championship. They defeated Western Wayne in the semifinals and Abington Heights in the final.

Kaelynn Brant has 51 kills, and Leigha McCain has 21 to lead the Lady Raiders. Zick, last season's Times-Tribune Player of the Year, has 94 assists and 67 serving points with 26 aces. She needs one assist for 1,400 in her career.

This week, North Pocono, which is 4-1 overall in Class 3A, will play at Lackawanna Trail, which is off to a 4-0 start in Class 1A, on Tuesday.

Tennis

Scranton Prep's starting lineup has proven to be quite formidable during a 6-0 start to the season.

Alyssa Wigley, last season's Times-Tribune Player of the Year, is 6-0 and has a win over Montrose's Cara Evans in a battle between players who are ranked in the state for their graduating class by tennisrecruiting.net.

Lily Lengyl is also 6-0 playing at No. 2 singles, while Emma Cuck is 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Abington Heights also has a pair of undefeated players with more than one match played. Leelah Farrell is 7-0 at No. 2 singles, while Sona Hanumali is 7-0 at No. 3.

West Scranton's Zarina Mustafina is also undefeated in her four matches at No. 3 singles.

—District 2 tennis chairman Mike Ognosky released the official dates for the postseason.

The team championships begin on Sept. 29 with first-round matches. Eight teams qualify for the tournaments; however, if there are more than eight teams with a record better than .500, the first round matches will be necessary. The quarterfinals are scheduled for Oct. 2, and the semifinals and finals are set for Oct. 4 at Kirby Park.

The District 2 Singles Championships open on Oct. 9, with the Class 2A event scheduled for Kirby Park and the Class 3A starting at Wilkes University. Semifinals and finals will be held Oct. 10 at Kirby Park.

The doubles tournament is scheduled for three rounds on Oct. 13 at both Kirby Park and Wilkes University, and the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Oct. 16 at Kirby Park.

Field hockey

Three LIAA power programs competing in the Wyoming Valley Conference are off to good starts.

Honesdale, the defending District 2 Class 3A champion, is 4-0-1, with its tie coming last week against Lackawanna Trail. The Lady Hornets start the week third in the Class 3A power ratings behind Wilkes-Barre Area (3-0) and Wyoming Valley West (3-1). They will play a nonconference match against Hancock-Deposit, New York, on Wednesday and will host Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday.

Abington Heights, which won the WVC Division II championship last season, is 3-0-1, with its tie also against Lackawanna Trail. The Lady Comets also have a win over Wyoming Area, which reached the PIAA Class 1A championship match last season and started this fall ranked No. 24 nationally by Maxpreps.com.

The Lady Comets are coming off an 11-1 win over Holy Redeemer on Saturday where Olivia Kasperkowicz scored three goals and Madison Zalewski and Marygrace Sabatini each had two.

Lackawanna Trail leads the District 2 Class 1A power rankings after starting the season with a win over Wallenpaupack and its two ties against the Lady Hornets and Lady Comets. The Lady Lions have an important home game Monday against Lake-Lehman.

Abington Heights 11, Holy Redeemer 1

Abington Heights 4 2 4 1 — 11

Holy Redeemer 0 0 0 1 — 1

First quarter: Madison Zalewski (AH) from Marygrace Sabatini. 11:32; Marygrace Sabatini (AH) from Peyton Pallman. 10:41; Marygrace Sabatini (AH) from Peyton Pallman. 7:47; Bella DeRiggi (AH) from Kaylyn Elliot. 6:41. Second quarter: Peyton Pallman (AH) from Kaylyn Elliot, 12:46; Sarah Newton (AH) unassisted. 3:36. Third quarter: Olivia Piasecki (AH) from Emily Bartell. 12:28; Olivia Kasperkowicz (AH) unassisted. 5:07; Madison Zalewski (AH) from Keaton Lisk. 1:12. Olivia Kasperkowicz (AH) from Kylie Kehoe. :30. Fourth quarter: Peyton Pallman (AH) from Claire Purcell, 11:36. Aleese Stair (HR) unassisted. 6:30.

Shots-corner kicks: Abington Heights 13-32; Holy Redeemer 1-2.

Saves: Lucy Gonzalez (AH) 1; Irelyn Curly (HR) 24, Katie Schell (HR) 1, Aleese Stair (HR) 1.

