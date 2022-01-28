HS notebook: Mikey Williams to highlight tournament sponsored by LaMelo Ball’s new team

National high school basketball phenom Mikey Williams and Vertical Academy will headline the first 1-of-1 Invitational, sponsored by Puma.

1-of-1 Academy is a new high school basketball program that was started by Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. The players on the team are mostly from Charlotte, though there are players on the boys team from Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. The out-of-state players live in a team house near uptown Charlotte.

1-of-1 also has a girls team made up of all local players.

Vertical Academy is a new program started by Williams’ father, Mahlon. The team is made up of players from several states who attend Lake Norman Christian School in Huntersville and play a national schedule.

Mikey Williams and high-jumping Trey Parker form an exciting backcourt.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE AT BERRY HIGH SCHOOL (1430 Alleghany St.)

1 of 1 Academy vs. Concord Academy girls, 10 a.m.

Winston Salem Christian vs. Can-Amera Prep (Canada), noon

1 of 1 Academy boys vs. Christ Church Episcopal, 2 p.m.

Vertical Academy vs. Royal Crown School (Canada), 4 p.m.

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE AT CAROLE HOEFENER CENTER (610 E. 7th St.)

1 of 1 vs. Can-Amera Prep, 11:30 a.m.

Moravian Prep vs. Royal Crown, 1 p.m.

▪ Admission is $15 (cashless payments only) both days.

FEATURED PLAYERS

▪ 1 of 1 Academy girls are led by 6-3 sophomore forward Ella Hobbs, ranked No. 16 nationally by ESPN.

▪ Winston Salem Christian has two Providence signees — 6-11 Christ Essandoko, ranked No. 129 nationally by 247 sports, and 6-3 Quante Berry.

▪ Can-Amera prep from Ontario is led by 6-10 sophomore Arden Begaj, who played on the 16-and-under Canadian national team.

▪ 1 of 1 Academy senior point guard Orlando Lovejoy has six D1 offers

▪ Christ Church Episcopal is the defending S.C. 2A state champions and is led by 6-10 Jordan Butler, a top-50 recruit in the junior class.

Queen City Senior Bowl gives back

The Alliance Sportsmanship Foundation, a nonprofit that puts on the annual Queen City Senior Bowl, announced Friday that it has donated $3,500 to Charlotte’s Metro School. The money came from proceeds from the game.

Since its inception in 2019, the Senior Bowl has donated $10,000 to Metro School, including $4,000 from the spring all-star game and the one in December.

The Metro School, located in uptown Charlotte, serves approximately 250 students who are cognitively disabled, ranging in age from 3 to 22. Many have multiple disabilities.

Thomas Jefferson looking for new coach

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy, in Mooresboro, is looking for a new head football coach after longtime coach Jerry Cash resigned.

There are multiple teaching positions available within the school. Please send resume to Athletic Director Steven Jones at Sjones@tjca.org.