HS LACROSSE: Wyoming Valley Conference coaches release all-star teams

Coaches in the Wyoming Valley Conference honored this season's top players in girls and boys lacrosse with the release of their all-star teams.

Crestwood junior midfielder Hannah Ziegler earned the Girls Player of the Year honor, and Abington Heights' Becky Davis is the Coach of the Year after leading the team to its first District 2 Class 2A championship.

Delaware Valley senior face-off specialist Justin Kalitsnik earned the Offensive Player of the Year on the boys team. Scranton Prep's Marco Rinaldi earned Defensive Player of the Year, and Scranton Prep's Keith Toolan secured the Coach of the Year honor after guiding the team to the Wyoming Valley Conference championship and the District 2 Class 2A title.

Crestwood, the WVC girls champion, had seven players named to the first team, including Ziegler. Freshman attack Giavanna Caporuscio, freshman attack Jackie Gallagher, sophomore midfielder Jordan Andrews, junior defender Kate Gallagher, senior defender Maggie Modrovsky and senior goalie Morgan Koons also represent Crestwood.

District 2 Class 2A champions Abington Heights and Scranton Prep had four players each selected.

Sophomore midfielder Allie Rothenberger, sophomore attack Bella DeRiggi and defenders LeAnna Waters, a junior, and Rylee Yankow, a sophomore, were chosen from Abington Heights.

Junior attack Claire McGrath, junior midfielder Alexa Kleinberger, junior utility Mira Sheehan and senior goalie Jayna McIntyre represent Scranton Prep.

Scranton Prep's boys team went undefeated in the WVC and had five players selected for the first team.

Delaware Valley won the District 2 Class 3A girls championship and had junior midfielder Ava Kraszewski and junior utility Carrigan McCormack named to the first team.

Junior attack Brady Holmes, senior midfielder Liam Barrett, sophomore midfielder Will McPartland, long stick midfielder Donato Rinaldi and defender Marco Rinaldi represent the Cavaliers.

Delaware Valley, which won the District 2 Class 3A championship, had four players honored, including Kalitsnik. Junior attack Peyton LaRocco, junior midfielder Bryson Mackey and senior defender Dan Rizzo were first-team selections.

------------

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE

COACHES LACROSSE ALL-STARS

GIRLS

First team

Player of the Year: Hannah Ziegler, Crestwood

Coach of the Year: Becky Davis, Abington Heights

Attack: Giavanna Caporuscio, Crestwood

Attack: Jackie Gallagher, Crestwood

Attack: Ireland Walsh, Dallas

Attack: Bella DeRiggi, Abington Heights

Attack: Claire McGrath, Scranton Prep

Attack: Sienna Popple, Wyoming Seminary

Midfield: Allie Rothenberger, Abington Heights

Midfield: Jordan Andrews, Crestwood

Midfield: Ellie Kersey, Wyoming Seminary

Midfield: Ava Kraszewski, Delaware Valley

Midfield: Alexa Kleinberger, Scranton Prep

Midfield: Amaya Monacelli, North Pocono

Defense: Kate Gallagher, Crestwood

Defense: Maggie Modrovsky, Crestwood

Defense: LeAnna Waters, Abington Heights

Defense: Rylee Yankow, Abington Heights

Defense: Maggie Young, North Pocono

Defense: Dallas Hanson-Richart, Wyoming Seminary

Utility: Mira Sheehan, Scranton Prep

Utility: Carrigan McCormack, Delaware Valley

Goalie: Morgan Koons, Crestwood

Goalie: Jayna McIntyre, Scranton Prep

Second team

Attack: Gabby Rogaski, Dallas

Attack: Addison Knorr, Crestwood

Attack: Grace Kotchick, Scranton Prep

Attack: Sadie Gilbert, Abington Heights

Midfield: Braylee Walsh, Dallas

Midfield: Antonia Piraino, Lakeland

Midfield: Keira Crowell, Abington Heights

Midfield: Ella Novelli, Crestwood

Midfield: Kylie Romanchick, Wyoming Seminary

Defense: Charlie Hiller, Crestwood

Defense: Madison Gifford, Delaware Valley

Defense: Avery Luksic, Wyoming Seminary

Defense: Aubrey Buttner, Scranton Prep

Utility: Jillian Parsons, Holy Redeemer

Goalie: Sophia Santasiero, Abington Heights

Honorable mention

Caly Yankow (Abington Heights); Ella English (Dallas); Rhyanne Rettinger (Delaware Valley); Tori Drennan (Hazleton Area), Faith Russo (Hazleton Area); Megan Albrecht (Holy Redeemer); Ava Greene (Lake-Lehman); Aizlyn Nevins (Lakeland), Abigail Gretzula (Lakeland); Abby Lenchitsky (North Pocono), Norah Smith (North Pocono); Sophia Montagna (Pittston Area); Summer Larrabee (Scranton Prep); Jules Gonzalez (Wyoming Area); Emma Butcher (Wyoming Seminary), Abby Williams (Wyoming Seminary), Eva Blaum (Wyoming Seminary).

BOYS

First team

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley

Defensive Player of the Year: Marco Rinaldi, Scranton Prep

Coach of the Year: Keith Toolan, Scranton Prep

Attack: Jack Herron, Wyoming Seminary

Attack: Peyton LaRocco, Delaware Valley

Attack: Brady Holmes, Scranton Prep

Offensive Midfield: Bryson Mackey, Delaware Valley

Offensive Midfield: Liam Barrett, Scranton Prep

Offensive Midfield: Will McPartland, Scranton Prep

Defensive Midfield: Dan Rizzo, Delaware Valley

Defensive Midfield: Luke Kozar, Abington Heights

Long Stick Midfield: Donato Rinaldi, Scranton Prep

Defense: Matt Sklarosky, Crestwood

Defense: Marco Rinaldi, Scranton Prep

Defense: Cameron Taylor, Abington Heights

Goalie: Ethan Zabroski, Crestwood

Face-Off Specialist: Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley

Second team

Attack: TJ Kearns, Wyoming Area

Attack: Riley Moore, North Pocono

Attack: Gavin Anders, Abington Heights

Offensive Midfield: Gavin Lindsay, Abington Heights

Offensive Midfield: Ashton Amend, Crestwood

Offensive Midfield: Luke Witko, Lakeland

Defensive Midfield: Brady Davidson, Crestwood

Defensive Midfield: Grady Toolan, Scranton Prep

Long Stick Midfield: Evan Hrobuchak, North Pocono

Defense: Paul Merkel, Wyoming Seminary

Defense: Will Ramey, Scranton Prep

Defense: Hayden Evans, Lake-Lehman

Goalie: Aiden Jordan, Scranton Prep

Face-Off Specialist: Logan Rolles, Crestwood

Honorable Mention

Dan Fisher (Wyoming Seminary); Jack Augustine (Crestwood); LJ Long (Dallas), Noah Greco (Dallas), Anthony Vitale (Dallas), Ethan Sensenig (Dallas), Trevor Myers (Dallas), Andrew Machulsky (Dallas); Brady Mapes (North Pocono); Ben Byers (Wyoming Area), Anthony Giunta (Wyoming Area); Joe Egidio (Wilkes-Barre Area), Ayden Reh (Wilkes-Barre Area), Jimmy Gryskewicz (Wilkes-Barre Area); Noah Rabolli (Delaware Valley), Dean Finelli (Delaware Valley), Shaun Canalley (Delaware Valley); Finn Kane (Scranton Prep), Mackey Lynett (Scranton Prep), Quinn Lynett (Scranton Prep); Colby Cancheck (Tunkhannock), Zach Latwinski (Tunkhannock), Brian French (Tunkhannock), Leland Mynes (Tunkhannock), Owen Berkhimer (Tunkhannock); Andy Strohl (Lake-Lehman); Brian Leahy (Wyoming Seminary), Matt Swartz (Wyoming Seminary), Will Sordoni (Wyoming Seminary); Henry Barbrack (Abington Heights), Colton Naholnik (Abington Heights); Ryan Ondich (Holy Redeemer), Casey Kovaleski (Holy Redeemer), Joey Lipinski (Holy Redeemer); Cole Hastings (Lakeland), Julian Kane (Lakeland), Jesse Kovaleski (Lakeland); Jacob Jeckell (Crestwood);