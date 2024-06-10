HS LACROSSE: Wyoming Valley Conference coaches release all-star teams
Coaches in the Wyoming Valley Conference honored this season's top players in girls and boys lacrosse with the release of their all-star teams.
Crestwood junior midfielder Hannah Ziegler earned the Girls Player of the Year honor, and Abington Heights' Becky Davis is the Coach of the Year after leading the team to its first District 2 Class 2A championship.
Delaware Valley senior face-off specialist Justin Kalitsnik earned the Offensive Player of the Year on the boys team. Scranton Prep's Marco Rinaldi earned Defensive Player of the Year, and Scranton Prep's Keith Toolan secured the Coach of the Year honor after guiding the team to the Wyoming Valley Conference championship and the District 2 Class 2A title.
Crestwood, the WVC girls champion, had seven players named to the first team, including Ziegler. Freshman attack Giavanna Caporuscio, freshman attack Jackie Gallagher, sophomore midfielder Jordan Andrews, junior defender Kate Gallagher, senior defender Maggie Modrovsky and senior goalie Morgan Koons also represent Crestwood.
District 2 Class 2A champions Abington Heights and Scranton Prep had four players each selected.
Sophomore midfielder Allie Rothenberger, sophomore attack Bella DeRiggi and defenders LeAnna Waters, a junior, and Rylee Yankow, a sophomore, were chosen from Abington Heights.
Junior attack Claire McGrath, junior midfielder Alexa Kleinberger, junior utility Mira Sheehan and senior goalie Jayna McIntyre represent Scranton Prep.
Scranton Prep's boys team went undefeated in the WVC and had five players selected for the first team.
Delaware Valley won the District 2 Class 3A girls championship and had junior midfielder Ava Kraszewski and junior utility Carrigan McCormack named to the first team.
Junior attack Brady Holmes, senior midfielder Liam Barrett, sophomore midfielder Will McPartland, long stick midfielder Donato Rinaldi and defender Marco Rinaldi represent the Cavaliers.
Delaware Valley, which won the District 2 Class 3A championship, had four players honored, including Kalitsnik. Junior attack Peyton LaRocco, junior midfielder Bryson Mackey and senior defender Dan Rizzo were first-team selections.
------------
WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE
COACHES LACROSSE ALL-STARS
GIRLS
First team
Player of the Year: Hannah Ziegler, Crestwood
Coach of the Year: Becky Davis, Abington Heights
Attack: Giavanna Caporuscio, Crestwood
Attack: Jackie Gallagher, Crestwood
Attack: Ireland Walsh, Dallas
Attack: Bella DeRiggi, Abington Heights
Attack: Claire McGrath, Scranton Prep
Attack: Sienna Popple, Wyoming Seminary
Midfield: Allie Rothenberger, Abington Heights
Midfield: Jordan Andrews, Crestwood
Midfield: Ellie Kersey, Wyoming Seminary
Midfield: Ava Kraszewski, Delaware Valley
Midfield: Alexa Kleinberger, Scranton Prep
Midfield: Amaya Monacelli, North Pocono
Defense: Kate Gallagher, Crestwood
Defense: Maggie Modrovsky, Crestwood
Defense: LeAnna Waters, Abington Heights
Defense: Rylee Yankow, Abington Heights
Defense: Maggie Young, North Pocono
Defense: Dallas Hanson-Richart, Wyoming Seminary
Utility: Mira Sheehan, Scranton Prep
Utility: Carrigan McCormack, Delaware Valley
Goalie: Morgan Koons, Crestwood
Goalie: Jayna McIntyre, Scranton Prep
Second team
Attack: Gabby Rogaski, Dallas
Attack: Addison Knorr, Crestwood
Attack: Grace Kotchick, Scranton Prep
Attack: Sadie Gilbert, Abington Heights
Midfield: Braylee Walsh, Dallas
Midfield: Antonia Piraino, Lakeland
Midfield: Keira Crowell, Abington Heights
Midfield: Ella Novelli, Crestwood
Midfield: Kylie Romanchick, Wyoming Seminary
Defense: Charlie Hiller, Crestwood
Defense: Madison Gifford, Delaware Valley
Defense: Avery Luksic, Wyoming Seminary
Defense: Aubrey Buttner, Scranton Prep
Utility: Jillian Parsons, Holy Redeemer
Goalie: Sophia Santasiero, Abington Heights
Honorable mention
Caly Yankow (Abington Heights); Ella English (Dallas); Rhyanne Rettinger (Delaware Valley); Tori Drennan (Hazleton Area), Faith Russo (Hazleton Area); Megan Albrecht (Holy Redeemer); Ava Greene (Lake-Lehman); Aizlyn Nevins (Lakeland), Abigail Gretzula (Lakeland); Abby Lenchitsky (North Pocono), Norah Smith (North Pocono); Sophia Montagna (Pittston Area); Summer Larrabee (Scranton Prep); Jules Gonzalez (Wyoming Area); Emma Butcher (Wyoming Seminary), Abby Williams (Wyoming Seminary), Eva Blaum (Wyoming Seminary).
BOYS
First team
Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: Marco Rinaldi, Scranton Prep
Coach of the Year: Keith Toolan, Scranton Prep
Attack: Jack Herron, Wyoming Seminary
Attack: Peyton LaRocco, Delaware Valley
Attack: Brady Holmes, Scranton Prep
Offensive Midfield: Bryson Mackey, Delaware Valley
Offensive Midfield: Liam Barrett, Scranton Prep
Offensive Midfield: Will McPartland, Scranton Prep
Defensive Midfield: Dan Rizzo, Delaware Valley
Defensive Midfield: Luke Kozar, Abington Heights
Long Stick Midfield: Donato Rinaldi, Scranton Prep
Defense: Matt Sklarosky, Crestwood
Defense: Marco Rinaldi, Scranton Prep
Defense: Cameron Taylor, Abington Heights
Goalie: Ethan Zabroski, Crestwood
Face-Off Specialist: Justin Kalitsnik, Delaware Valley
Second team
Attack: TJ Kearns, Wyoming Area
Attack: Riley Moore, North Pocono
Attack: Gavin Anders, Abington Heights
Offensive Midfield: Gavin Lindsay, Abington Heights
Offensive Midfield: Ashton Amend, Crestwood
Offensive Midfield: Luke Witko, Lakeland
Defensive Midfield: Brady Davidson, Crestwood
Defensive Midfield: Grady Toolan, Scranton Prep
Long Stick Midfield: Evan Hrobuchak, North Pocono
Defense: Paul Merkel, Wyoming Seminary
Defense: Will Ramey, Scranton Prep
Defense: Hayden Evans, Lake-Lehman
Goalie: Aiden Jordan, Scranton Prep
Face-Off Specialist: Logan Rolles, Crestwood
Honorable Mention
Dan Fisher (Wyoming Seminary); Jack Augustine (Crestwood); LJ Long (Dallas), Noah Greco (Dallas), Anthony Vitale (Dallas), Ethan Sensenig (Dallas), Trevor Myers (Dallas), Andrew Machulsky (Dallas); Brady Mapes (North Pocono); Ben Byers (Wyoming Area), Anthony Giunta (Wyoming Area); Joe Egidio (Wilkes-Barre Area), Ayden Reh (Wilkes-Barre Area), Jimmy Gryskewicz (Wilkes-Barre Area); Noah Rabolli (Delaware Valley), Dean Finelli (Delaware Valley), Shaun Canalley (Delaware Valley); Finn Kane (Scranton Prep), Mackey Lynett (Scranton Prep), Quinn Lynett (Scranton Prep); Colby Cancheck (Tunkhannock), Zach Latwinski (Tunkhannock), Brian French (Tunkhannock), Leland Mynes (Tunkhannock), Owen Berkhimer (Tunkhannock); Andy Strohl (Lake-Lehman); Brian Leahy (Wyoming Seminary), Matt Swartz (Wyoming Seminary), Will Sordoni (Wyoming Seminary); Henry Barbrack (Abington Heights), Colton Naholnik (Abington Heights); Ryan Ondich (Holy Redeemer), Casey Kovaleski (Holy Redeemer), Joey Lipinski (Holy Redeemer); Cole Hastings (Lakeland), Julian Kane (Lakeland), Jesse Kovaleski (Lakeland); Jacob Jeckell (Crestwood);