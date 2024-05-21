HS GOLF: Class 2A squad wins Simons/Cimoch Cup

The Class 2A boys defeated the Class 3A boys, 147-152, in the annual Simons/Cimoch All-Star Cup on Sunday at Honesdale Golf Club.

In the individual scoring Wallenpaupack’s Kevin Worthman (3A) shot a 1-under par 34 as medalist.

Scranton Prep’s Gavin Walsh finished second overall, leading the way for the Class 2A squad with an even par 35.

Riverside’s Michael Maslanka finished third with a 36, and Lackawanna Trail’s Gavin June finished fourth with a 38 on a match of cards along with Valley View’s JT Hometosky (fifth place) and Scranton Prep’s Liam Ong (sixth place).

The top four scores of each division comprised the team score in the nine-hole stroke-play match, which features the tops senior in the Lackawanna League.

In the girls division, Class 3A’s Alex King (Scranton), Bella Rebar (Valley View) and Kaitlyn Clark (Abington Heights) had a scramble score of 41 to beat the Class 2A team of Samantha Duffy (Lackawanna Trail) and Brooke Pawleski (Holy Cross) 46.