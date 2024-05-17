HS GOLF: Annual Simons/Cimoch Cup set for Sunday

Rosters for the annual Simons/Cimoch Senior All-Stars Cup have been announced.

The event is Sunday at Honesdale Golf Club with a 2 p.m. shotgun start. It is named in honor of Wallenpaupack coach Bob Simons and former Scranton Prep coach Ed Cimoch and features senior boys and girls golfers from the Lackawanna League.

Members of the Class 3A boys team include Kevin Wortmann and Grady Hearn from Wallenpaupack; Jason Berkowitz of North Pocono; Alec Hamilton of Abington Heights; Valley View’s J.J. Homentosky, Zach Smith, and Eric Newton; and Pete Modrovsky and Nate Greene from Honesdale. Representing the 3A girls are Alexandra King of Scranton and Rose Peters from Abington Heights.

Hamilton was the District 2 Class 3A champion and a Times-Tribune All-Region selection in the fall. Wortmann also was an All-Region pick. King was a girls All-Region selection.

On the Class 2A boys squad are Gavin Walsh and Liam Ong of Scranton Prep; Michael Maslanka and Robbie Castaldi from Riverside; Lackawanna Trail’s Gavin June; Ryan Scott, Tyler Rockwell and Morgan Thomas from Blue Ridge/ Susquehanna; and Dylan Dalit of Western Wayne. Samantha Duffy of Lackawanna Trail and Brooke Pawleski from Holy Cross are the Class 2A girls.

Maslanka was the Times-Tribune All-Region Player of the Year and a state medalist. June also was an All-Region selection and a state medalist, while Walsh was an All-Region choice.