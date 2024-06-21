HS GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Electric City AAU 17U set to compete at Junior National Championships

Electric City AAU girls volleyball is taking advantage of an opportunity made more special because they earned it.

The team of eight players that plays and practices at the Riverfront Sports Complex competes this weekend in Orlando, Florida, at the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships.

The group, coached by Chris Summa, is one of 178 teams that qualified for the event at the Orange County Convention Center. They are guaranteed 11 games.

"We have been so excited and working really hard at practices and in tournaments, knowing that we qualified for this event," said Mia Summa, an All-Region player from North Pocono. "We want to go to Orlando and have a great experience and see how we compete."

Standout volleyball players from District 2 and District 4 comprise the roster.

In addition to Summa, Soyer DeLucy of North Pocono; Hayden Driscole, Olivia Yuhas and Piper Lukasavage of Tunkhannock; Taylor Gashi of Wyoming Area; Lexi Faux of Dallas; and Brooke Mitzen of Jim Thorpe make up the roster.

Many of them were teammates for the last four years and developed the program.

"We have all known each other for a couple of years now," said Driscole, who is a libero. "Our coach is great, and he really brings us together and knows us all really well. I think I have learned a lot from being in AAU volleyball. It carries over to my school season at Tunkhannock. I see a difference when I go back to practice, and I think my improvement has helped encourage other players from Tunkhannock to join AAU."

This year's team has had an outstanding winter season. They practice twice a week and play tournaments on the weekends.

Electric City qualified for the prestigious national championship by winning the 2024 AAU Grand Prix 17U Championship at Fitchburg, Massachusetts, in February. They captured the two-day, 20-team event, finished undefeated through pool play and in the championship tournament, and did not lose a set.

"It's pretty crazy because everyone was actually sick, but we still went undefeated the whole weekend," Mia Summa said. "We got the big trophy, and it was awesome.

"Most of this team has been together for four years now, and really the biggest thing is the friendships that we have developed and how we have become one big family."

Electric City recently warmed up for the national championship at a tournament in Baltimore, Maryland. They finished second in the Silver bracket.

"I am really excited," said DeLucy, an All-Region setter from North Pocono. "It is a great opportunity and really rewarding because we qualified and got to represent the area. I have been playing at AAU since eighth grade, and this team has been pretty much the same. We trust each other and play really well together.

"We have seen a lot of quality competition. That makes me a lot better player for my high school team, and Coach Summa has helped me grow as a player. I am really looking forward to this experience, and I am interested to see how far we can go because there are so many great teams going to be there."