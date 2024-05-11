HS GIRLS LACROSSE: Three-time champion Crestwood earned No. 1 seed in Class2A; DV is top seed in Class 3A

Crestwood, in search of a fourth straight district championship, and Delaware Valley earned the top seeds for the district playoffs in girls lacrosse.

The postseason starts Wednesday with quarterfinal games in Class 2A, while the Class 3A tournament, which is part of a subregional with District 11, starts with semifinal games on May 20.

In Class 2A, Crestwood won the Wyoming Valley Conference championship. Its only losses this season are to Pleasant Valley and Southern Lehigh from District 11, and to Danville from District 4. The Comets ended the regular season with a 9-6 win over Wyoming Seminary to claim the WVC title.

Tunkhannock (7-8) plays at Crestwood in the quarterfinals.

Wyoming Seminary (14-2) is the No. 2 seed and hosts No. 7 North Pocono (9-9). Wyoming Seminary's losses are to Crestwood and third-seeded Abington Heights.

Abington Heights (13-3) earned the third seed. The Comets, who reached the championship against Crestwood last spring, host No. 6 Dallas in the quarterfinals.

During the regular season, Abington Heights battled Crestwood and lost 9-8 in overtime. The Lady Comets' other losses this season were to Danville and Pleasant Valley. They also defeated Dallas, 16-4, on April 6.

Scranton Prep locked in the No. 4 seed. The Classics host Wyoming Area (10-4-1) in the quarterfinals. Earlier this season, the Classics defeated Wyoming Area, 11-7.

The quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals on May 20. The championship final is on May 23.

Delaware Valley (8-8-1) is the top seed and received a bye for the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Third-seeded Wilkes-Barre Area (0-15) plays at No. 2 seed and defending champion Hazleton Area (3-12) on May 16. The District 2 final is on May 21, and the winner of that game advances to play the District 11 champion at a District 11 site in the subregional final on May 24.

Delaware Valley defeated Wilkes-Barre Area, 17-3, and Hazleton Area, 17-9, during the WVC season.

DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 2A

Wednesday's quarterfinals

8-Tunkhannock (7-8) at 1-Crestwood (15-3)

5-Wyoming Area (10-4-1) at 4-Scranton Prep (13-3)*

6-Dallas (9-6) at 3-Abington Heights (13-3)

7-North Pocono (9-9) at 2-Wyoming Seminary (14-2)

Semifinals, May 20

Quarterfinal winners

Final, May 23

Semifinal winners

CLASS 3A

Thursday's semifinal

3-Wilkes-Barre Area (0-15) at 2-Hazleton Area (3-12)

Final, May 21

WBA/HAZ winner vs. 1-Delaware Valley (8-8-1)