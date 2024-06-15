HS GIRLS BASKETBALL: Small announces transfer to Friends' Central School

Zya Small is moving on to more challenges after one dominant season with the Scranton Lady Knights girls basketball program.

Small, a 6-foot-2 sophomore center and last season's Times-Tribune All-Region Player of the Year and a Class 5A all-state player, announced this week via social media that she transferred to Friends' Central School in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania.

She received her first Division I scholarship offer while in junior high and is a top NCAA prospect. Penn State, Boston College, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech are among the top schools that have offered small scholarships.

"We wish her well and hope the best for her in her remaining high school and collegiate careers," Scranton coach PJ Hughes said.

Small took the Lackawanna League by storm in her debut season and left an impression, albeit a short one.

She led Scranton to a 25-3 record. The Lady Knights won the program's first Lynett Memorial Basketball Tournament, defeated Scranton Prep twice, captured the District 2 Class 5A championship, and reached the PIAA quarterfinals for the first time since 2008.

In her first varsity game at Scranton, Small had an immediate impact and scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter against Marian Catholic.

Last season, Small scored 487 points, averaged 18 points, and had 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 2.1 blocks per game.

She established herself as the best player in three state playoff games, recording 58 points, 40 rebounds, 15 steals, and 12 blocks. In the state quarterfinals, Small had 20 points, 12 rebounds, five steals, and four blocks against Archbishop Wood, which captured the state title to earn a spot on the Class 5A all-state first team by the Pennsylvania Sports Writers.

There were, however, whispers throughout the season that Small would be taking her talents to a higher level at a private school. She thanked the Scranton Lady Knights for "an amazing freshman year, I will never forget," in a post on her X account.

Friends' Central finished 26-8 last season. One of its victories came against Archbishop Wood. The Phoenix compete as a member of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association, which does not compete in the PIAA.